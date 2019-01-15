In a segment of Watch What Happens Live on Monday evening, Kim Kardashian confirmed her fourth child is on the way via a surrogate. Rumors of a fourth Kardashian-West child have been swirling in the last few weeks, but they were only solidified when Andy Cohen asked Kardashian directly if she and Kanye were "working on another child." "We are," Kardashian replied, before revealing that they already knew the baby was going to be a boy.

During the segment, in which Kardashian appeared with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney, she explained that she'd actually spilled the beans herself, as the result of drinking too much at her family's Christmas Eve party. Via E! News, Kardashian said to Cohen, "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk."

Though Kardashian didn't confirm this, a source told E! News that the Kardashian-West surrogate for baby number four is "well into the pregnancy," and is expected to deliver in May. Kardashian did confirm to Cohen, however, that her baby boy is due "sometime soon."

Currently, the Kardashian-West children are comprised of five-year-old North, three-year-old Saint, and 11-month-old Chicago (who was also born via surrogate).

Though there have been many reports that Kardashian is using a new surrogate this time around, she hasn't commented on that explicitly. She has, however, spoken at length about her experience working with a surrogate for the birth of baby Chicago.

In April, Kardashian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and described surrogacy as "the best experience." Kardashian added, "The moment she was getting the epidural, I was like, 'Thank god this is not me.'"

She also shared the initial fear she had felt that she might not connect as easily with her baby because she hadn't carried her personally. But that wasn't the case, she explained to Ellen, saying,

The second she came out, any fear that I had — Will I not have this connection? Will she not look like me? — all of that [went] out the door. Instantly, she's ours. It was such a good feeling.

Then, in May, Kardashian appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan and called surrogacy "a game changer."

Kardashian said, "I would have maybe one more [child]. I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process. I will say, when it came to the breastfeeding time, I was like, ‘Okay, this is the best decision I ever made.’"

She continued, "Having to not go through nursing every few hours, I can spend so much more time with the older kids and getting them used to the baby.”

In March, Kardashian's surrogate for Chicago, Lorena, was introduced to the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in an intimate episode of KUWTK. Via ET Online, Lorena said to the family, “I like being pregnant. I know it sounds really weird. The pregnancy itself, you know, it just feels natural, like I’m supposed to do it."

Later on in the episode, ET Online reports that Kardashian opened up about her relief that the surrogacy process had gone smoothly. She said, “I didn’t really know what to expect because I don’t really know anyone that’s gone through this. It was definitely not as easy as I thought it would be emotionally, but it’s so worth it and our surrogate is such a nice person. My family absolutely loves her and I’m just so grateful.”