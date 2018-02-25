Many people grew up watching game shows, and the Kardashian-West family is no exception. On Saturday, Feb. 24, Kim and Kanye faced off against the Kardashian-Jenners on Family Feud, taping an upcoming episode and they surprised the studio audience at the popular show. Kim posted plenty of behind-the-scenes videos on social media, and showed both the whole family getting ready back stage and the reception from the studio audience. Kanye and Kim formed "Team West", and were joined by close friend Jonathan Cheban, also known as Foodgōd. The rest of the fam joined "Team KarJenner," which included Kendall, Khloe, Kris, and grandma M.J. The teams will be pitted against each other in a celebrity version of the classic game show, which raises money for charity.

In the Instagram story, Kim posted on Saturday, she appeared with Khloe and Kendall Jenner. "Guess where we are today guys?" Kim asked, and then revealed the rest of the KarJenner squad. "Family Feud!" Of course, once the teams were decided Kim was no longer allowed to hang out with her sisters, who were now competitors. "They won't let me in their huddle, guys" Kim said, showing her family gathered in a circle backstage. "I've jumped the ship from team KarJen and joined Team West." The reality-star also filmed the moment where the crew took the stage, and revealed that the audience had no idea which family would be pitted against each other.

Kim K also posted about the taping on Twitter, but didn't reveal who walked away the winner. According to TMZ, the star was stopped leaving the Create & Cultivate Conference later in the evening on Saturday, but Kim still wouldn't reveal if Team West was victorious on the show. She did reportedly note that the original plan was for the Kardashians to take on the Hilton family, but Paris and Kathy couldn't get their family members to join in. Instead, with the help of a couple friends, the Kardashian family broke into two teams.

It might not have been the family effort the Kardashian-Jenner family imagined, but according to Kim K's Instagram story, Kanye was still living a longtime dream. "So if you guys didn't know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud," Kim said. "What did you say earlier? That you waited your whole life for this?" In another quick vid, she seemed confident about her team's prospects. "It's the Kardashian-Jenners vs. the West's, and I have a really good feeling about this. I think we're gonna win."

Most of the family will appear on the Family Feud, with a few notable exceptions. Kylie Jenner wasn't at the taping, but she might be at home with her newborn daughter, Stormi Webster. Kim's kids also weren't able to make the team. On Twitter, fans wanted to know if North West was going to play as well. According to Kim, North came and wanted to join in but was too young to compete.

If fans are surprised to see the Kardashian-Jenner appearance on the long-running game show, they likely won't be as shocked as the audience was. Before taking the stage, Kim revealed on Instagram and Snapchat that the people in the studio audience had no clue which family appear. Kim also filmed the reaction as the teams walked on stage, and everyone in the crowd seemed excited to see reality-television's most well-known family.

It's not yet clear when the episode will air, and the family is keeping the result a secret. It's been a busy year off screen for the growing Karjenner family. Kim and Kanye welcomed their third child, Chicago West, via surrogate in January. In early February, Kylie Jenner confirmed her long-rumored pregnancy on social media and revealed she'd given birth to her first daughter, Stormi. Khloe Kardashian is also expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and she is due some time in April.

According to E! News, Kim told the audience at the Create & Cultivate conference later that day about the experience. "I played Family Feud today," she said. "So I am not trying to brag but my day was definitely amazing."

The Kardashian-Jenner-West family has had some major milestones in the past few months, but their appearance on the game show seems to be a highlight.