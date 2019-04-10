Kim Kardashian knows there are people who dislike her, but she's more than fine with it. In her cover interview for Vogue's May issue, the reality star explained that she actually relishes in the chance to change those people's minds about her. Kim Kardashian loves talking to her critics — and the explanation is totally understandable.

When asked about the Kardashian-Jenner family's sometimes negative perception, Kardashian didn't seem bothered at all. "I don't pay attention to that anymore," she told Vogue. "I love to be put in a situation where I can have a conversation with someone who might not be inclined to think much of me, because I can guarantee they will have a different opinion and understand what's important to me after they've met me."

The Kardashian-Jenners are very much household names, and it's true that plenty of people make assumptions about the family without knowing much about them. (Need proof? Just read the comments sections of news articles about the family, or the headlines that ran when Kardashian met with President Trump.) But it sounds like Kardashian isn't bothered by the negativity. In fact, her statement almost suggests that she thrives on it, because she knows how far off those comments are.

Of course, what fans see on Instagram or on Keeping Up With The Kardashians is only a sliver of the famous family's lives. And the only people who really know what's important to Kardashian and her family are the ones who actually know them in real life. But it sounds like Kardashian is happy to elaborate on her own life and what she values with anyone who's willing to listen and to keep an open mind.

In the Vogue interview, she also talked about one major way she's defying the notions that people might have about her. Kardashian is completing a legal apprenticeship, and she's committing to 18 hours a week of supervised study with two "mentor lawyers" in California.

It's the first step toward Kardashian earning a law degree; as the magazine explained, California doesn't require an undergraduate degree for legal students who complete the apprenticeship. So Kardashian would be able to become a lawyer without a Bachelor's degree, if all goes well. And it's not just a publicity stunt either. Vogue noted that Kardashian is already visiting prison inmates to learn about their cases, and prisoners reach out to her regularly for help. Kardashian knows she has a huge platform, and it looks like she really does want to use it to help other people.

Kardashian's new statements might make people think twice before casting judgment on the famous family, or on other celebrities. As she told her daughter North on KUWTK this past Sunday, Kardashian really is a multi-hyphenate. Between KKW Beauty, being a mom, and learning about the legal system — just to name a few of her endeavors — Kardashian is so much more than her detractors may realize. Jokes or put-downs about the family won't change that. And for anyone willing to reserve judgment, it sounds like Kardashian is more than happy to share more details and prove them wrong.