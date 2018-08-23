For anyone hoping to see new cast members to the next season of KUWTK, don't look to the oldest sister any time soon. To E! News, Kim Kardashian said having a fourth baby isn't on her agenda for the time being. But that's not to say she's ruling it out entirely for the future. It just means she wants you to tune into the 16th season of KUWTK to find out what happens next.

When asked about rumors of a potential fourth child, Kardashian told E! News, "I don't know, I don't know, I read that, I read something...none of that was true."

She added, "But I've been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so...I don't know."

Kardashian concluded, "We start filming season 16 next week, so if I think about it more and it's gonna happen, you'll definitely see it on the show. But as of now, no."

The Kardashians are nothing if not pros at exhibition and salesmanship. But if Kardashian does decide to have a fourth child, it likely won't be a decision she comes to lightly. Kardashian was incredibly vocal about her challenges and fears around having a third child on KUWTK.

In a Nov. 2016 episode of KUWTK, Kardashian said of having a third baby, "Lately I've been thinking I would love to maybe have another baby. But, like, I had two really difficult pregnancies and really difficult deliveries so getting pregnant again it's something that does concern me."

Kardashian ended up using a surrogate to deliver her child, due to her previous health complications. To Elle in April, Kardashian said, “I hated being pregnant. But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

Kardashian's refusal to give a totally straight answer on the baby question comes in the wake of serious speculation about her and Kanye West's baby plans, after Us Weekly claimed that Kardashian and West are planning for their fourth baby in the immediate future.

A source told Us Weekly in the Aug. 21 issue, “[They] have one last embryo left, [and the sex is male.]" The Us Weekly source further alleged that Kardashian and West are looking to find a gestational carrier soon for the last embryo.

To Elle, Kardashian did clarify that she and West would make a hard stop after four children. She said, “I dunno. My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way. I don’t think I could handle more than [four children.] My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

For now, it's safe to say that everyone can take Kardashian at her word about where the fourth baby reveal will be, if and when it does ever happen: on a KUWTK episode.