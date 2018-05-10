Kim Kardashian had a little something to reveal during her appearance on Live with Kelly & Ryan (via People). According to the reality star's joke about her husband and his recent headline-making, Kanye West gave Kim Kardashian her "first gray hair." But, other than that hiccup, Kardashian says that things are going well for her husband.

In a sneak peek of Live with Kelly & Ryan's May 11 episode, Ryan Seacrest asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star how West was doing. Considering all of the rapper's recent outspokenness and controversy, it was definitely a valid question. Kardashian said that her husband's doing well. Although, she does have one specific bone to pick with him. "He's doing really good. He's in Wyoming recording he has a couple of albums coming out so he’s just focused on that," she said.

The reality star continued, "I will say, he gave me my first gray hair this week, and I am blaming that on him. But no, he’s doing really good!" It's safe to say that Kardashian's admission is pretty relatable. Her husband's seemingly endless stream of tweets is stressful to to keep up with, to say the least.

It seems like West is focused on his music now (at least at this very moment), as Kardashian's many comments have indicated. So, maybe the rapper can just concentrate his tunes right now instead of everything else so that he doesn't stress out his wife... or the masses.

Kardashian's newly-found gray hair that she joked about was likely a result of her husband's recent Twitter resurgence, as the interview was recorded after West's biggest bombshells on May 8, per Just Jared. Most notably, West has tweeted his support for President Donald Trump. He even tweeted out a photo of his "Make America Great Again" hat, a snap that the President responded to on the social site.

The rapper also came under fire when he appeared on TMZ Live with conservative commentator Candace Owens, and said, "When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice." According to CNN, West later tweeted (and deleted) an explanation for his words,

"[T]o make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will. My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved."

According to Kardashian, though, West is doing well right now and is focusing on his music. Her explanation aligns with her previous comment about the reason the rapper skipped out on the 2018 Met Gala.

The KUWTK star responded to her husband's own tweet, where he posted a photo of her with a ton of fire emojis. In her own response, she revealed that West wasn't at the Met Gala because he was "only finishing up 5 albums." According to a couple of West's tweets, he has at least two albums of his own on the way incredibly soon. He revealed that his solo album will be out on June 1 and his collaboration with Kid Cudi, under the name Kids See Ghosts, will be out June 8. As Page Six noted, West is producing three other albums for Teyana Taylor, Pusha T, and Nas, which will all be released in May and June.

Kardashian previously discussed her husband's tweeting habits when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 30. Although, it seems like the interview may have taken place before the rapper's more controversial tweets were posted, as Kardashian and DeGeneres didn't discuss any of those on the program.

The star revealed that she actually found out about West's return to Twitter through Twitter itself. "I didn’t even know he got his Twitter again until I started seeing tweets come in from other people, like retweeting them," she said. At first, the reality star didn't know if the tweets were real or not, until her husband confirmed it. She said, "And then at night, he came in and was like, ‘Did you see my tweets?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, I did see your tweets.'" She also followed him back after West said that it really was him.

Based on Kardashian's quip on Live With Kelly & Ryan, it appears that West's latest antics (Twitter and otherwise) may be taking a toll on her. And honestly, girl, that's all too relatable.