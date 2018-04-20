Kourtney Kardashian's 39th birthday party was one for the ages. The festivities featured a cigarette-smoking Kris Jenner, piñata replicas of all of the guests' heads, and a reunion between Kim Kardashian and Stephanie Shepherd, her former assistant. Uh, Kourtney, where was my invite for what sounds like the best party of the year?

While the party sounds like a blast, one of the best parts of it had to be that Kardashian reunited with her ex-assistant, Shepherd. The KKW Beauty mogul posted many videos via her Instagram story to celebrate her sister's birthday and she also showed off her reunion with her friend and former staff member. In the short clip, the two posed together as they cheered Kourtney's name. It totally looked like they had an amazing time at the event.

Family friend Larsa Pippen also posted a boomerang video from the birthday party that featured the two women together. Pippen and Kourtney posed in the clip with some fun party favors alongside Kardashian and Shepherd.

Their birthday party reunion marks the first time that the two have been photographed together since they parted ways in their working relationship back in November 2017. Shepherd, who had been an assistant to Kardashian since 2013, was let go, according an insider at People. The insider said, "Kim made a decision to let Stephanie go. She was a good assistant but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim’s brand and businesses, it just didn’t work."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Another source at People said that the two parted ways because of how friendly Shepherd became with the Kardashian fam. "Kim needed an assistant where the relationship is more professional. It’s very difficult to work with friends, so Kim decided to hire someone else."

At the time of their publication, both People articles reported that Shepherd was still in contact with the rest of the Kardashian fam, but that she and her ex-boss weren't friends. However, it looks like that's either not the case or things have changed, as the two were looking super friendly at Kourtney's b-day bash. Either way, it's great news for Kardashian fans everywhere who loved the pair's relationship.

Kardashian and Shepherd's fractured professional relationship was chronicled on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During one episode from October 2017, the reality star questioned her assistant's relationship with her family members, particularly Kourtney. She noted that Shepherd had discussed her frustrations about her job with Kourtney, instead of bringing them up with her directly.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

While the two were able to patch things up after that bout miscommunication, they parted ways shortly after. Kardashian later recounted exactly why she let her assistant go in another episode of KUWTK from February. In a conversation with her friend Allison Statter over the phone, she said, according to W Magazine, "I said, 'I love you a lot, like a sister, and this conversation is really hard for me to have. But I just think that you've outgrown your position here."

She continued, "She was like, 'I totally get it and I totally respect you and you've taught me everything. I'm so grateful and I've been with you for five years." So, it doesn't sound as though there was any bad blood between these two at all when they parted ways. And nothing is more evident of that than the pair's reunion at Kourtney's birthday party.

Before the party, Kardashian also revealed another sign that the pair were still on good terms. The KUWTK star sent her former assistant one of her coveted Valentine's Day-themed fragrances in February, per People. Shepherd received the "Ride Or Die" perfume, a gift which she posted about on Instagram with a heart emoji in the caption.

It was so nice to see Kardashian and Shepherd reunite at the birthday bash. And, based on the social media posts from the event, it's safe to say that the two are totally on good terms.