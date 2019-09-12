While Kim Kardashian may be a Calabasas girl at heart, she may just be heading to Wyoming with her family (part-time, that is), as she revealed in a new interview. Not only that but Kim Kardashian's video of Saint and Chicago as cowboys shows that the youngsters may just be ready for a major move after all.

On Sept. 12, shortly after she addressed a possible Wyoming move during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a simply adorable clip of her kids. In the short video, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be heard asking two of her children, Saint and Chicago West, whether they like their new outfits or not. To get her kids into the Wyoming spirit (or, maybe, to jokingly play into all of the buzz related to the locale), she dressed Saint and Chi up as a cowboy and cowgirl, complete hats, boots, and the works.

While Saint responded that he liked his new outfit, Chicago was a little more quiet about her new look, as she looked a tad lost while wearing her new outfit. Maybe she's just not sold yet on moving away from sunny California? Regardless, you can't deny that both Saint and Chicago look next-level cute in their western outfits.

Saint and Chicago aren't the only members of the West family who have been spotted sporting western-themed looks. Their sister, North West, previously donned Jessie's costume (who is a cowgirl) from Toy Story for an instantly iconic "Old Town Road" video with Kardashian back in May. So, basically, with all of their Wyoming-ready looks, it seems like all of the West siblings might be ready to make a move to the state.

Speaking of Wyoming, Kardashian addressed whether her family was indeed ready to make the move to the Equality State during her aforementioned appearance on The Tonight Show. "We love Wyoming," the KUWTK star said. "It's always been such an amazing place. My husband did just buy a ranch there. His dream and his vision is to move there."

However, don't count on the Kardashian-West crew to move there full-time. "I love L.A., so I envision summers. I envision some weekends," she said. "It's the prettiest place you've ever seen in your entire life…We've had this dream of getting this ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away." While it may just be one of the prettiest places ever, one the family's previous trips to the state wasn't exactly picture perfect. On the late-night talk show, Kardashian recounted that during a trip to a house in Wyoming that they were considering buying, the crew realized that the abode had no running water, electricity, and that their devices were dead.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

"He falls asleep so now I'm with the three kids," she said, about her own personal horror story. "No bathroom. It's like in the wilderness, in a cabin. So now there's no lights and I'm scared to death that a bear or something's going to come. I don't even know if there's bears there, but some animal is going get us." Luckily, after experiencing a night in this bizarro paradise, Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, realized that there was a hotel and cabin right down the road from them, which was definitely more the reality star's speed.

Now that the family is more ready to go (thanks to their Wyoming-approved outfits and, hopefully, with all of the amenities), it's entirely possible that you could see the Kardashian-West family heading to the prettiest place sometime super soon.