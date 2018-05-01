Earlier in April, alleged cheating rumors unfolded around Khloé Kardashian's NBA player fiancé. Now, it looks like there might be drama between Khloé's beau, Tristan Thompson, and Kim Kardashian, who just unfollowed each other on Instagram. Bustle reached out to representatives for Thompson and Khloé regarding the alleged cheating rumors, but has not yet received a response. Thompson has also not publicly commented the allegations. However, there certainly still seems to be a good deal of drama related to the issue.

On April 30, Elle first reported that Kardashian had stopped following Thompson on Instagram. The outlet took a screen shot of Kardashian's Instagram account on April 11, a day after the cheating allegations made headlines. The screen shot from that day revealed that Kardashian was indeed following the NBA player. However, another screenshot of Kardashian's account from April 30 revealed that she is no longer following him.

E! also reported that Thompson is similarly not following Kardashian on Instagram. However, the outlet did note that the professional basketball player is still following all of Kardashian's family members. On top of that, many of her family members, including Kourtney and Khloé, as well as Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, still follow Thompson.

The cheating allegations against Thompson came to light on April 10 — two days before Khloé gave birth to the couple's first child, True. At the time, multiple outlets posted footage of Thompson appearing to be intimate with several other women. As reported by PEOPLE, one video featured Thompson allegedly getting close to a woman in a New York City bar and allegedly then proceeding to go to a hotel with her. Another video showed Thompson allegedly kissing a woman outside of a hookah bar in Washington, D.C.

Neither Khloé nor Thompson have commented directly on the cheating allegations. However, Kardashian did briefly address them during an interview on The Ellen Show on Monday. While chatting with Ellen Degeneres, Kardashian emphasized that she was very unnerved by the situation, saying:

Like, I don’t even know how to describe it other than it’s just so f***ed up. We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best she can. It’s a really sad situation all over. I kind of made this rule with my brother: if there’s a baby involved, I’m not going talk—I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad on [the parent]—I’m going to try not to say anything too negative because one day, True is going to see this, and it’s just, you know, so messed up ...

While Thompson has not commented on the rumors, he did finally end his long-held social media silence by sharing a photograph of himself playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers and writing, “WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!! GREAT WIN #OnToTheNextOne." According to US Weekly, many on Instagram were not happy with Thompson's post and critiqued his alleged behavior in the photograph's comments section.

For her part, Khloé has posted on Instagram twice since the cheating allegations surfaced — once to announce the birth of her daughter and once to wish her sister, Kourtney, a happy birthday. As PEOPLE reported via an unnamed source, Khloé has reportedly not yet made any decisions about the future of her relationship with Thompson. The source told the magazine that she is “delaying that conversation until she’s ready" and that right now she is “just focusing” on taking care of the couple's newborn daughter.

Thus, while Khloé and Thompson may not be commenting on the cheating allegations, it seems clear that Kardashian is willing to share her thoughts on the situation in a public forum.