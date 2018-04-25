Kim Kardashian Trolled Kanye's Twitter Again & 'KUWTK' Fans Will Love Her Response

Kanye West has been tweeting. A lot. And while some of his tweets are seemingly non-sensical or disconcerting, at least his wife is entertained. In what's starting to become a new hobby for the mogul mom, Kim Kardashian trolled Kanye's Twitter again — and her comment could mean that change is a-comin' on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

On April 25, West shared a series of pictures on Twitter, and jokingly asked his followers if the place in the photos looked like "the sunken place." For those who aren't aware, "the sunken place" is a reference from the film Get Out. It's a place where the main character's mind goes to after he's been hypnotized, and visually, it's pretty desolate. It kind of looks like outer space. And when you're there, you're basically suspended in an endless fall away from your vision. It's not a place you want to go.

The first photo West shared showed a stark-white hallway that almost appears infinite — until you notice the white bench at the end.

Kardashian replied mere moments after West sent the tweet, and said, "Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?"

Keeping Up With the Kardashian fans are likely well-aware that the show is not often filmed inside Kardashian and West's home, with many home scenes filmed at Kris Jenner or Kourtney or Khloé Kardashian's homes. Based on Kardashian's tweet, it kind of seems like West was the one who didn't want to let the cameras in. However, her tweet also confirmed that the pictures he shared were of their house — something that West never specifically said. Oops!

West shared two additional photos of the Kardashian-West household — where we also now know he's been producing new music — both of which show an all-white design aesthetic. One photo was of a circular marble table surrounded by a bunch of white chairs, with a sculpture of a headless body positioned in the background. The other photo looked down a different side of the hallway, and West captioned it, "more tweets from the sunken place."

Kardashian later tweeted that she was just joking with West, and not actually scolding him for sharing photos of their home. She did not, however, clarify whether she was just joking about now letting the cameras come in more freely. Perhaps fans will get a fuller glimpse of the decor next season? Only time will tell.

Of course, this isn't the first time Kardashian has poked fun at her husband's tweets. On April 17, West tweeted, "Sometimes you have to get rid of everything." Shortly thereafter, Kardashian replied, "Wait...EVERYTHING?!?!?!" West's wife also added the girl raising hand emoji to her tweet, implying that she hoped he wouldn't be getting rid of her, too.

And that's when their good friend Chrissy Teigen jumped in. Teigen replied to Kardashian's mock-showing of distress and said, "I have an air mattress here and I have been itching to bust it out if you need."

Kardashian then joked, "Might need some more for the kids? Just not clear on what everything really means. I need clarity. Thanks for being such a good friend. Maybe John can call and inquire? But maybe he means friends too? This is confusing."

"[You’re] right," Teigen said. "[We] are all screwed. I still have the bouncy house from Saturday!! it’s a bed and a house in one." Such a kind and thoughtful friend.

The whole thing was very clearly a joke, as was Kardashian's reply to West's recent tweet. But, in all seriousness — Kim, can we get some clarification about whether or not we'll get to see an entire home tour on the show?