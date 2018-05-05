Marymount High School's Class of 1998 has probably kept up with Kim Kardashian since graduating 20 years ago. Her high school clique from got together to catch up and, well, turn back time. Kim Kardashian reunited with her high school friends at a Cher concert in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, as documented in a series of her Instagram stories.

Apparently, reuniting with her old high school pals felt so nice she did it twice. The group from the Bel Air all-girls, Catholic school celebrated an epic high school reunion last month before coming together once again, this time in Sin City. Sharing a photo collage of herself and her classmates, Kardashian wrote, “The high school reunion continues in Las Vegas!!!” before also sharing a photo of balloons spelling out "MHS Class of 98."

She even channeled superstar Cher's signature looks, first showing off her long fingernails, saying in one video, “Okay guys, these nails right here mean I’m in Vegas to see Cher." And like the iconic singer, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star couldn't help but pull of a mid-concert wardrobe change. “I have two outfits, one for the beginning of the show ...” the sleek, straight-haired reality star explained before cutting to close-up of one of her many glam squad members painting on some fierce eye makeup to match her turquoise jewelry for her second look.

Of course this wasn't Kardashian's first time channeling the 71-year-old "Believe" singer. "I am so inspired by my style icon Armenian queen @cher," she tweeted last August along with a pic from a photoshoot she did for Harper's Bazaar Arabia's September issue.

“She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her,” she further explained to the magazine. “To think that she was wearing sheer dresses in the ’70s and just what people must have thought back then.”

Just months later, she paid homage to Cher once again, dressing up as her muse for a West Hollywood Halloween bash, alongside BFF Jonathan Cheban as Cher's late ex-husband Sonny Bono. The '70s-themed costume, which was inspired by the Bob Mackie creation Cher wore to the 1973 Academy Awards, even earned Kardashian a social media shotout from the queen herself. "@KimKardashian Woke To See You Are Me," Cher tweeted October 28. "You Look BEAUTIFUL Little Armenian Sister."

Once inside Las Vegas' Park Theater at the Monte Carlo, Kim and her old friends fangirled out, mugging for videos (adding heart filters, of course) and singing along to Cher classics like "I Got You Babe," "The Shop Shoop Song (It's In His Kiss)," and, of course, "If I Could Turn Back Time," all of which she shared with us mere mortals on social media.

While there was no question of whether or not the Selfish author enjoyed herself, she gave Cher rave review on Twitter after the show. “I can’t take it @cher is seriously the most amazing beautiful person ever!!!” she tweeted to her more than 59 million followers.

And just what was the mom of three like in her high school days? At last month's reunion (part one), she made clear that she was not a mean girl — even if some of her pals weren't quite as innocent. “So my friends are worried that we’re gonna run into people that they were mean to and I feel so good about my conscience that I was so nice to everyone,” she said in one story.

While the rest of our class reunions aren't usually accompanied by jetting off to see a superstar performer in concert, Kardashian did show us one thing we can all relate to: There's nothing better than getting together with old friends.