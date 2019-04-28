Having a baby under any circumstances is stressful, but photos from Kim Kardashian's baby shower for her fourth child show she's feeling the pressure — and embracing it. It seems that Kim's anxiety about the arrival of her son via surrogate in the next couple of weeks led her to select an unorthodox theme for the event, but it's one that got a big thumbs up from her guests.

On Saturday, friends and family went to the home of Kim and her husband, Kanye West, for some major meditation and CBD-related activities. "So, because I'm freaking out and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD," Kim shared with guests, per People, giving insight into her current pre-baby state of mind.

True to any Kardashian soiree, attendees were treated to quite the itinerary. Guests including Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian participated in a sound bath, got in some meditation, made CBD oils, and walked away with a pair of navy blue Yeezy slides to boot. And when it comes to naming the new baby, guests were also able to weigh in. A "Name Game" board where people could display their moniker ideas for the new arrival was also seen on Kim's Instagram Stories.

On Sunday, she took to her Instagram Story to reflect on the special day: "Yesterday I had my CBD baby shower! Thank you to everyone who celebrated baby #4 with us. It was perfect!"

Though the festivities may feel a little unconventional for a baby shower, void of any pastels or diaper games (can't say that's super missed here), Kim's actually had the theme in mind for a while. Earlier this month, she told E! News, "This year, because I am freaking out so much, I just want a zen-like CBD-themed baby shower. I just want massages, I want to do like a tea ceremony with crystals and we're going to have a drink at this baby shower — we're not pregnant."

Kim also shared with E! that the baby showers for her youngest two children, Chicago, 15 months, and her soon-to-arrive baby boy, have been very helpful for North, 5, and Saint, 3, since their younger siblings were born via surrogate. "When you have a surrogate, for me, I realized that having a baby shower for Chi was actually so much more beneficial for my kids, because they saw people come," Kim revealed. "They actually saw that it was like, 'A new baby is coming.'"

From social media videos, it looks like North West was certainly on-hand for the celebration. In one video, North and cousin Penelope Disick can be seen as Kim tells guests, "It'll only be 10 minutes, but I thought it would be, like, cool for us to do… Let's zen out on a Saturday." She later remarked in another Insta Story, "I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower. But I thought I'm freaking the f*ck out having a fourth kid. So everyone have a puff and put on some oil."

All in all, it looks like Kim had the baby shower of her zen dreams for baby number 4. Her CBD, meditation, and comfy Yeezy slide aesthetic will certainly provide major anti-stress inspiration for her fans. And really, what better way is there to prepare for a screaming newborn than to find your inner peace?