In light of the ongoing college admissions scandal, Kim Kardashian said that she would never abuse her privilege in such a way. She obviously has the power and the capital to do so, but in a new interview with CNN's Van Jones, she condemned any such action and said that she's committed to raising her kids to play fair and to "be kind" above all else.

"If they couldn't get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try and force them into a situation that they wouldn't thrive in anyway," Kardashian said. "That's where it's not appropriate. When you have so many things that are presented to you, I want my kids to be kind, I want them to be as grounded as possible and to buy your way into something just wouldn’t benefit anybody."

In March, the FBI charged more than 40 people, including actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, in the largest college admissions cheating scam in American history. The situation has brought attention to how large of a role privilege and affluence play in access to higher education. Kardashian expressed to Jones how disappointed she was by the news, and how she hopes to teach her — soon to be, four — kids the value of hard work and dedication.

She's modeling that aspiration for her kids by studying to become a lawyer. The news of her new venture surfaced in an April interview with Vogue, in which she said that her correspondence with the White House around prison reform is what inspired her to take the leap into legal studies and take the bar exam.

"I'm sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, 'Oh, sh*t, I need to know more,'" she told the publication. "I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society ... and if I knew more, I could do more.”

This new commitment of Kardashian's has stirred up a lot of conversation and criticism around work ethic, privilege, and following your dreams, and she took to Instagram to address it all.

"I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it's my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case," she wrote. "One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane.' I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are."

Despite the mixed public perception to her choice, the reality star is confident that she made the right one for her family. She said right now, it's proving to be a difficult balance to master, but her husband, Kanye West, is a great support system, and she knows it will all be worth it in the end.

"Having my kids see me studying, going into an office a few days a week, I have my backpack, they have their backpack, for them to see that I have my film career while I'm having make up tests all over my arm while I try to read my flash cards, all this stuff — I hope they get inspired to know that they can put in the hard work," she told Jones. "Even though I'm in my late 30s and just finishing college, it's never too late and there really is no easy way out." And that's exactly the kind of lesson that Kardashian hopes her children will learn as they watch her striving to achieve her goals.