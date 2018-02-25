Kim Kardashian might be one of the queens of social media, but that doesn't mean that the reality star doesn't know how to take a step back and unplug every once in a while — especially when it comes to spending quality time with her three children. Kim talked about social media and her children, among other topics, at the Create & Cultivate conference in Los Angeles this weekend when she made a few comments about social media, parenting, and the effort she makes to be "present" around her young children.

The beauty mogul and mom of three sat down for a chat with her best friend Allison Statter in front of a live audience. Towards the beginning of their conversation, Kim made an amazing point about raising her children in the age of social media, and how she sometimes makes the effort to take a step back from posting to be "present."

"I can't imagine what it's like growing up in a world with social media as a young teenager — it all came when we were in our thirties. I can't imagine what that would be like and I want my kids to see the separation and feel the difference, and know that there's a time and a place for that."

Kim continued, "I'm really cautious, when I'm at home, with phones, and I'm super present."

Statter then went on to add to Kim's point about always being in mom mode, citing a phone call she previously had with the 38-year-old while she was burping her newborn, Chicago West, at the same time that she was tending to her two older children, North and Saint.

Regardless of how you feel about her, Kim's comments — though they're a little surprising considering the huge role that social media plays in not only her career, but also the careers of her siblings — are so understandable. A lot of adults were lucky enough to grow up not having to deal with the pressures and the stress that come with everything being glorified by social media. But her three children are obviously growing up in the age of social media on top of being members of one of the most talked-about families in the world. So you have to respect her for making the effort to make sure that her children grow up to be able to separate their online lives from their personal ones.

It's a known fact that Kim and all of her sisters are very active on social media, sharing so much of their personal lives on each platform with their millions of followers. Kim's Instagram in particular contains a mixture of internet-breaking selfies, photos of her family, and promotional posts for KKW Beauty. In the weeks leading up to Valentine's Day, the reality star flooded Instagram with photos of her Kimoji Hearts fragrances that not-surprisingly sold out before the big day even arrived. Social media makes up a good portion of her wealth, but it's nice to hear that makes a point to show her kids at a young age how important it is to disconnect for a while.

Aside from talking about balancing motherhood and business, Kim also handed out a few very simple career tips that you should probably consider making your new life mantras. In one in particular, she mentions her husband Kanye West while talking about the importance of having the confidence to not say yes to every opportunity thrown your way.

"I did a lot back in the day, but I still don't regret my decisions in doing a lot. I mean, I found power in saying yes to everything — that's how I figured it out. Had I said no to so many other things, I wouldn't be where I'm at now. I've learned, actually, from my husband, who says no to everything, that — now, I wish I had that confidence back then, as to know my business worth a little more than when I was just starting off."

Say what you want about her, but Kim Kardashian dropping little gems like these is one of the many reasons we love her.