From reality TV star to beauty mogul to aspiring political activist, one Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appears to be getting more serious about politics. Weeks after successfully pressing the president to commute the sentence of nonviolent drug offender Alice Johnson, Kim Kardashian said she wants President Trump to "win" and thinks it's "crazy" that not everyone feels the same.

"There's obviously a lot that we don't agree with," Kardashian told the Hollywood Reporter in reference to President Trump. "But I want him to win. I want him to succeed, because it's our country. It's so crazy that everyone doesn't want that."

Speaking at the opening of her KKW Beauty pop-up store in Los Angeles, Kardashian told the Hollywood Reporter that she now tries "to see all sides" since meeting with the president — and facing backlash because of it. Kardashian had met with President Trump late last month to discuss prison reform and Johnson's plea for clemency. Despite the public criticisms that followed, Kardashian's Oval Office meeting with Trump was a success — Trump commuted Johnson's sentence a week later.

"I definitely saw a lot of compassion from the White House with her and I really do believe it's just the beginning," Kardashian told the Hollywood Reporter about advocating for Johnson and prison reform overall. The 63-year-old grandmother had been sentenced to life without parole on nonviolent drug trafficking charges in 1996 and, as a result, spent roughly 22 years behind bars in a federal prison. She was released earlier this month.

Now, Kardashian has moved to use her sphere of influence to advocate for death row inmate Kevin Cooper. "Governor Brown, can you please test the DNA of Kevin Cooper?" the reality TV star tweeted earlier this month.

Although Kardashian claims she doesn't have "aspirations" to run for political office, she says her newfound political activism is here to stay. "It's a longer-term mission for me," she said. "I never started out thinking I was being political. I just thought I was helping people and I knew that I had the opportunity or the resources, so I used them."

But it's unclear if Kardashian will attempt to tackle any additional political issues beyond that of prison reform. When asked her thoughts about the Trump administration's controversial policy of separating children from their families when caught at the border, she kept her comments brief. "It is really complex," Kardashian said of the policy, which has reportedly resulted in thousands of migrant children being forcibly taken from their parents to be detained in separate immigration detention centers. "It's heartbreaking," she continued. "When you see those images, it breaks your heart and I hope that it all gets resolved. You don't want to see these things."

After significant criticism and intense public outrage, President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday that would reportedly stop the administration's policy of separating families without ending its "zero tolerance" immigration policy. Under the executive order, families apprehended illegally entering the country can now be detained at detention centers together, NBC News has reported. Families with children will also now be given precedence in immigration proceedings.

So while Kardashian is now officially considered an influencer in the world of fashion — she won the CFDA Influencer Award earlier this month — it seems there's reason to believe she's working on extending her influence into the world of politics. But the reality TV star turned beauty mogul admits that her foray into political activism has been something of a learning experience. "I am a good mediator, but I don't understand everything," she told the Hollywood Reporter. "I'm definitely learning a lot."