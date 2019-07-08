When it comes to sharing photos of her kiddos, you can always count on Kim Kardashian to post the most adorable ones of her family. That was exactly the case recently, as Kim Kardashian posted a new photo of Saint West on July 8 that showed off her son's silly side.

On Twitter, Kardashian posted a couple of photos of herself and her son posing together while having some fun, family time on the beach. In the first snap, Saint takes a note from his mom with his straightforward, photo-ready pose. But, in the next pic, he poses with a playful expression on his face, as he flashes a grin and looks off-camera. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's caption for the series of photos says it all, as she wrote, "Have you ever seen cheeks like this! OMG I want to eat them!!!!!"

It's always so much fun to see the photos that Kardashian posts of her growing family, especially ones that feature their personalities on full display. And, of course, since the reality star is known for being a social media pro, this is far from the first time that she's posted the absolute cutest photos of her children.

On July 5, Kardashian posted a selfie of herself and her son and put their adorable bond center stage. In the photo, the KKW Beauty mogul, wearing what appears to be a "Kimye" necklace, flashed her classic pose while Saint, decked out in colorful face paint, also posed for the camera. She captioned the post with a simple emoji, "✨." It goes without saying, but the photo is just so precious.

In September 2018, Saint once again showed off his silly side, with a little bit of help from his father, Kanye West. Kardashian posted a photo of her son holding up a cutout of the "Famous" rapper's face, which she captioned with, "Guess who 😂." Saint is, after all, a total mini-Kanye.

As you can see, Kardashian has a penchant for posting some of the sweetest photos of her family on social media. Considering how much she loves being a mom to her four kids — Saint, North, Chicago, and Psalm West — that shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. On numerous occasions, the reality star has opened up about how much her family means to her.

In 2018, Kardashian wrote on her personal website (that has since been shut down by the mogul), according to E! News, "I have such unconditional love for my kids. No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life. My family was so close growing up; now that I'm a mom, I understand the bond my mom and dad felt with us. There can be ups and downs with kids but no matter what, I always learn so much from them. Being a mom is the most important job I have."

Whether they're posing for a classic selfie together or showing off one of their sillier moments, it's clear that Kardashian and her lovely family enjoy some super special moments together.