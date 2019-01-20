No one knows how to host a party quite like the Kardashian-West family. On Saturday, Jan. 19, Kim Kardashian threw Chicago a first birthday party with an Alice In Wonderland theme, and the celebration looked so magical. According to People, Chicago turned one on Tuesday, and Kim and Kanye West weren't going to let the landmark birthday pass by without a big bash full of family and friends.

This is far from the first time that the Kardashians have planned an elaborate themed birthday — in December, the family pulled out all the stops to throw Saint and Reign a Tarzan-themed birthday bash. And just like with the boys' joint celebration, Chicago's first birthday looks like it was a special event full of jaw-dropping Disney-themed decorations.

Kim gave her followers a glimpse of the party via her Instagram Story. The reality star showed off a doorway crafted from flowers and a topiary, which led into her home. Entertainers dressed as the Queen of Hearts and Alice greeted guests, and there was a maze for the kids in the entryway. Kim also showed off the arts and crafts tables in her Story as well, where the kids could paint the roses red or decorate the Mad Hatter's hats. And no Kardashian-West party would be complete without an elaborate desserts table full of beautiful themed sweets. The multi-layer cake was especially stunning, with the Cheshire Cat from the Disney film and big teacup on top.

The cake was so amazing that Kim's sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian shared photos of it in their Stories too. Khloé also shared a few videos of her daughter True taking in the magic of her aunt's home being turned into Wonderland.

A few close family friends attended the party as well, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The couple brought their kids, Luna and Miles, to the event, and it's clear the whole family had a blast. On Instagram, Teigen posed with Luna in front of the fancy entrance. She captioned the post: "Luna looking like she stole something. Happy birthday, Chicago!! Thank you for having us!!" The star also posted a sweet photo of Legend and Miles resting near a topiary display. The two look happy and tired from a day of birthday fun.

Teigen and Legend's kids enjoyed the bash, but Kardashian had a more difficult time getting Chicago and Saint to join the activities. In her story, Kim followed Chicago around the house trying to get her to play outside. "Chi come here, it's your birthday party," the reality star said. "Chi, let's go into your party." She also captured the sibling bonding time between Saint and Chicago. "These two are always together," she said, while trying to convince the two to enjoy the bounce house.

On Tuesday, Kim shared a special birthday message for Chicago on Instagram. She posted a black and white photo of Chi, writing:

"Happy Birthday to my pretty girl Chi!!!! The sweetest baby in the whole world! Mommy and Daddy love you so much!"

The Kardashian-West family will have more birthday parties to plan soon. Earlier this month, Kim confirmed the couple is expecting a fourth child via surrogate on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The star didn't reveal a due date, but did let fans know the baby's gender. "It's a boy, I think it's been out there," she told the host. "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people."

It's clear that Kim loves being a mother, and planning themed birthday parties is all part of the fun. Chicago's adorable Alice in Wonderland celebration is sure to be just the first of many special birthdays. Now that the Kardashian-West family is once again expecting a new baby, fans can expect another big first birthday bash in 2020.