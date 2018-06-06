Kim Kardashian accomplished her mission. A week after the reality star met with the president of the United States to advocate for a grandmother who'd been imprisoned for decades for a nonviolent drug offense, news broke that Donald Trump had commuted the woman's sentence. Kardashian's response to Alice Marie Johnson's commutation was one of absolute joy.

"BEST NEWS EVER!!!!" Kardashian wrote Wednesday in a tweet celebrating the news of Alice Marie Johnson's clemency. The 63-year-old grandmother had been sentenced to life without parole on nonviolent drug trafficking charges in 1996 and has, as a result, spent roughly the last 22 years behind bars in a federal prison.

"So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson," Kardashian later wrote in a second tweet. "Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance."

Kardashian was reportedly inspired to intervene in Johnson's case last fall after seeing a video put together by the digital news outlet Mic, in which Johnson shared her story from prison. Johnson's case appeared to strike a chord with the reality TV star. "I saw your video," Mic quoted Kardashian as having told them. "If you think about a decision that you’ve made in your life and you get life without the possibility of parole for your first-time nonviolent offense, there’s just something so wrong with that."

According to Mic, Kardashian first enlisted her own attorney to help "provide legal support for Johnson's clemency petition." She then began advocating for the imprisoned grandmother, speaking first to White House senior adviser and President Donald Trump's son in law Jared Kushner and then eventually to the president himself.

"I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon," Kardashian tweeted after meeting with the president last month. "It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense." She later told Mic that the meeting had left her feeling "hopeful"

In an interview with Mic, Kim said that she felt “hopeful” after her meeting with Trump. "I think that he really spent the time to listen to our case that we were making for Alice," Kardashian said last week in a recorded interview with Mic. "He really understood and I am very hopeful that this will turn out really positively."

According to the Associated Press, Johnson was convicted of "leading" a drug ring from 1991 to 1994. The judge who sentenced Johnson called her "the quintessential entrepreneur" and noted the "2,000 to 3,000 kilograms of cocaine" the ring trafficked had a "very significant" impact on the community. Johnson has said she turned to drug trafficking during an emotionally and financially desperate time in her life following a divorce, the death of her son, and the loss of her job.

Kardashian has said she believed Johnson has since rehabilitated herself and is a good candidate for clemency. "I just really strongly believe that she is someone that has completely rehabilitated herself and will continue to do so outside of prison," Kardashian told Mic last month about her willingness to advocate for Johnson. "You know, she's done her time."

Kardashian said Wednesday that she intended to continue the work she'd begun on advocating for prison reform. "I hope to continue this important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition," she tweeted.