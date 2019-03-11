The Kardashian-Wests are making plenty of time for family bonding as of late. On Sunday, March 11, Kim Kardashian shared new photos of Saint West, and it turns out that he's a hide and seek champ. The reality star posted a set of black-and-white pictures on Instagram, most of which show Saint hiding in a miniature ball bit.

In some photos, he's lying face down to blend in with his surroundings. Kardashian also shared pictures where her son is sitting up and smiling, clearly pleased with his hiding skills. His baby sister Chicago West also appears in one of the photos, and it seems like both kids were making the most of the fun hiding spot.

Saint's ball pit camouflage likely isn't the first time he picked an innovative place to hide, since Kardashian captioned the photos, "The king of hide and seek," with a crying-laughing emoji. It's no surprise that Saint and Chicago were scouting out the hiding spot together, as the star has often talked about how close the siblings are on social media.

In August 2018, Kardashian shared a picture of the two kids on Instagram. She wrote, "These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint." Then in January, Kardashian shared a video of Chicago and Saint to her Instagram Story during Chicago's first birthday party, according to People. "These two are always together," the star said. "Come on, guys, let’s go outside!”

The hide and seek photo is just the latest family update on social media from the reality star, who has clearly been spending plenty of quality time with her kids. On Saturday, Kardashian shared a picture of Chicago and True Thompson on Instagram. The adorable photo of the cousins was captioned, "I can’t wait to hear what they talk about lol." In February, Kardashian went on a trip to Montreal with North West, and she also shared a set of photos from their flight on social media.

Kardashian has also shared several photos with husband Kanye West as well. In late February, she posted a picture eating cereal with West on Instagram. The photo had a simple caption reading, "morning."

Earlier in the month, Kardashian shared a memory with West and Saint on the social media platform. The photo was taken when the duo threw out the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs versus White Sox game back in September, according to E! News. The picture shows West giving his son a big kiss on he cheek, and Kardashian wrote, "These two melt my heart."

It's no wonder that the couple is so focused on family, as they're welcoming another baby soon. West and Kardashian are expecting a fourth child via surrogate, as reported by People. In January, Kardashian confirmed they're expecting a son on Watch What Happens Live. She did not reveal the due date, and told host Andy Cohen only that the baby would be here "sometime soon."

Kardashian's son might be getting more hide and seek competition very soon. But Saint is likely to remain the reigning champion in the family, at least if the adorable ball pit picture is any indication.