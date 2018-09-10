The Kardashian-West family is making the most of the final weeks of summer. On Monday, Kim Kardashian shared an adorable photo with Chicago, which was likely taken on their family vacation to Miami. In the photo, which the star posted to Instagram and Twitter, she can be seen in the ocean holding up baby Chicago. Chicago is wearing a bathing suit with flowers all over it, and the photo is captioned: "My Cherry Blossom Baby." It also seems to be a throwback reference to Kim's cherry blossom-themed baby shower for Chi.

This isn't the only update that Kim shared from the family's recent getaway. She's been keeping fans in the loop throughout the trip. According to E! News, it's been a few weeks since the Kardashian-Wests first arrived in Miami, where Kim and Kanye attended the wedding of 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward. The trip to the beachside city wasn't just about glamorous jet-setting, however, and it's clear the whole family took the opportunity to spend quality time together. The photo of Chicago is so cute, but it's not the only sweet family moment.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a picture of her son Saint walking on the beach, captioning it, "O M G" with blue hearts. She also shared a funny picture of Chicago with her cousin True, where the two babies are sitting on the ground and Chicago is resting her hand reassuringly on True's arm. Kim captioned the photo: "I got this True".

Khloé Kardashian was also with the family, and shared several cute photos of her daughter True. One picture is similar to Kim's cute snap with Chicago. In the photo, Khloé holds her baby in the clear blue water, the caption reading: "Me and my girl!!" with a few heart emojis. She also shared a picture with True and Kris Jenner, where all three are sticking out their tongues. The caption reads: "Trying to do our best Cardi B."

According to People, the star explained the real reason that True sticks her tongue out in water in a post on her app. "She’s getting used to dunking under the water, which she enjoys,” Khloé wrote. "After each dunk, she sticks her tongue out and just smiles from ear to ear! She lovesss the water!"

It's been an eventful couple of weeks for the Kardashian-West family, who definitely made the most of their time away. In addition to their photos with the kids, Kim shared several shots with Kanye. In one Instagram, Kim and Kanye posed near the water on the beach. Apparently, the photo is a rare shot of the rapper out and about while on vacation. Kim jokingly wrote, "On vacay he just likes to sleep but I got him out for 5 mins for a pic".

Summer may be wrapping up, but the Kardashian-Wests are not wasting the final weeks. The whole family still seems to be enjoying the beach and sunshine in Miami, and Kim's pictures of her kids are especially adorable.