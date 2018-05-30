After conducting weeks of discussions with Jared Kushner, Kim Kardashian will meet Donald Trump on Wednesday at the White House. The purpose of the visit reportedly is to request a pardon for 62-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who is currently serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. Kardashian has been vocal about her case on social media.

According to Vanity Fair, Kardashian has been in talks with Kushner for months. When Kardashian arrives at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, she and her attorney are reportedly slated to discuss prison reform with Kushner before meeting with Trump and White House counsel. Earlier this month, Kardashian told Mic that she was working to bring Johnson's case to the president's desk, and that she would do "whatever it takes" to get her out of prison.

Johnson — who is a great-grandmother — has already served more than 21 years of her life sentence at a federal prison in Aliceville, Alabama, and she would only be released if Trump granted her clemency. Her case garnered widespread attention after an October 2017 Mic video showed her talking about her case — and it was this video that pushed Kardashian to get involved.

