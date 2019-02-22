Robert Kardashian died in 2003. But if he were still alive, Friday, Feb. 22, would be his 75th birthday. And, so, two of his daughters shared sweet tributes in honor of their late dad on social media to mark the occasion. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's birthday tributes to their father show how much he meant to them when they were growing up. And it's clear the late attorney will always have a special place in his children's hearts.

In Kim's post about her dad, she shared a photo from the time he bought her her first car when she was 16. She wrote in the caption,

"Happy Birthday dad!!!!! This was my Sweet 16 and this is the moment my dad surprised me with my first car! I wish you were here so badly so we could have so many more memories! We are all missing you and celebrating you today!"

On the anniversary of Robert's birthday two years ago, Kim shared a home video of her dad talking about the new car he'd bought for her. "I told Kimberly that she's getting a car, and she's afraid that I got her a Camaro," Kardashian told a group of friends and family, while talking to the camera, according to People. "Kimberly's afraid that's what she's getting for her birthday. She's so scared! I feel her shaking now. But we got her a different kind of car. It's outside, if you want to go look at it — unless you're too scared to go look at it!"

Kim's first car wasn't a Camaro, though — it was a white BMW. So the shock on her face in this photo was totally genuine; she had no idea what she was in for that year. And after all these years, it seems like her dad's little prank is still one of Kim's favorite memories.

Kourtney, meanwhile, isn't exactly sharing Kim's smile in the picture she posted of herself and her dad. Sporting a signature teen frown, Kourtney stands next to Robert in the picture, taken at what was apparently a father-daughter dance.

"Father daughter dance 1993," Kourtney captioned the photo. "Happy Birthday to the best daddy I could have ever imagined. Your love shines through all of us and we feel your protection."

Robert's other two children, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, haven't shared messages about their dad this year, at least not yet. But Khloé posted a tribute to Robert Kardashian over Thanksgiving last year, writing "miss you" next to a photo of her father.

Robert Kardashian died at age 59 after battling esophageal cancer, and the condition came on quickly for the lawyer. He was diagnosed with cancer less than eight weeks before his death, People noted. Before his death, he rose to prominence as a member of O.J. Simpson's legal team in 1994.

But based on Kim and Kourtney's posts, as well as what Khloé has shared in the past, it looks like Robert's memory and legacy will always live on in his children. His thoughtful actions, like surprising Kim with a brand-new car, won't be forgotten.