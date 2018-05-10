Kimberly Guilfoyle's Net Worth Shows Fox News Probably Isn't Her Only Source Of Income
It looks like one TV anchor is keeping herself busy when she's away from the news desk. Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle has a net worth that suggests she's making good money as one of the co-hosts of "The Five," a conservative roundtable where Guilfoyle once joked that young women should "go back on Tinder" rather than vote. But Guilfoyle's career history includes more than her gig in political commentary. With a luxury home on the Upper West Side and a reported net worth of $5 million, according to The Richest, those multiple income streams probably helped contribute to her robust bank account.
Before accumulating her wealth, the 44-year-old San Francisco native got her early start as a Victoria's Secret model to pay for law school, she told People. While modeling clothes, swimwear, and lingerie, Guilfoyle said to People she met a lot of interesting individuals and "really learned a lot about self-confidence and self-worth." During school she also worked in a clothing store, a humble start to her path in eventually becoming a TV celebrity.
She went on to intern at the San Francisco district attorney's office and graduated in 1994 with a Juris Doctor from the University of San Francisco School of Law in 1994. It was after this that Guilfoyle's salary likely took a jump.
After a brief stint in a civil law firm, Guilfoyle began working a prosecutor in San Francisco and for a while, dated oil tycoon Billy Getty, reported SFGate. Through her connections with the Getty family, Guilfoyle began doing political fundraising with the megarich and worked on then-District Attorney Arlo Smith's re-election campaign. But Smith's loss led her subsequent firing by the newly elected Terrence Hallinan, delivering a new challenge to her law career.
Guilfoyle spent the next four years working as the Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney and impressed with her work there, Hallinan re-hired her. Back in her hometown, Guilfoyle rose to further prominence when she married Gavin Newsom, who became mayor of San Francisco in 2003. A year later the San Francisco First Lady moved to New York to start the television career Guilfoyle is now well-known for. The difficulties of a bi-coastal marriage would eventually result in her divorce from Newsom.
More to come ...