In response to a infamous tweet read ‘round the internet, Kirsten Dunst called Reuters’ “Spider-Man’s girlfriend” tweet “ignorant.” On Aug. 29, Dunst received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and, in a now-deleted tweet that caused collective outrage among her fans online, Reuters’ captioned a clip of the occasion, “Kirsten Dunst, best known for her role as Spiderman’s girlfriend, receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.” Now, the On Becoming a God in Central Florida actor has weighed in on the ordeal in an upcoming episode of CBS’ The Talk.

“I don’t really look at Twitter and stuff. I’m not really a social media girl,” Dunst told The Talk, as per People. “But I was looking for the show and everything. I read it too and I was just like, ‘Yeah, that’s pretty sh*tty.’ You know what I mean?”

She continued, “I was proud that my fans and everyone rallied around and supported me. It was a very ignorant tweet and it was done probably very carelessly by a man.” Reuters’ tweet was in reference to Dunst’s role as Mary Jane Watson opposite Tobey Maguire in the first three Spider-Man films, in which she starred from 2002 to 2007.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reuters’ tweet sparked irritation among Dunst’s fans, who were quick to point out her decades-long career in films such as Interview with the Vampire (in which she was nominated for a Golden Globe in 1995), Drop Dead Gorgeous, Bring It On, Marie Antoinette, Melancholia (in which she won a best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011), and more. Her TV work also includes a role in FX’s Fargo, which garnered her an Emmy nom for best lead actress in a limited series in 2011.

More so, Reuters’ tweet came on the heels of Dunst’s interview with SiriusXM’s In Depth with Larry Flick in which she revealed that she felt largely ignored by Hollywood. In the Aug. 27 interview, the actor lamented that the industry has perhaps relegated her to “the girl from Bring It On.” She said in the interview, “I've never been nominated for anything. Maybe like, twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for Fargo. I always feel like nobody — I don't know, maybe they just think I'm the girl from Bring It On.”

While talking about how her films usually gained recognition after the fact, Dunst added, “Remember when Marie Antoinette — y'all panned it? And now you all love. Remember Drop Dead Gorgeous? Panned. Now you all love it. It's, like, interesting for me,” she said. "I feel a lot of things I do people like later. I've never been recognized in my industry."

Offering a possible theory as to why she hasn’t been recognized by the industry, she said, "I am so chill. Maybe I don't play the game enough. But then I do, I mean, I do everything I'm supposed to. It's not like I'm rude or like, not doing publicity or anything." She added, “It'd be nice to be recognized by your peers.”

If it isn't clear now, Kirsten Dunst is so much more than "Spider-Man's girlfriend."