The New York senator running for president "has never been afraid to go into the ‘lion’s den," a promo video made by her presidential campaign said in advance of her town hall on conservative cable news. On Sunday she proved it. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand criticized Fox News' abortion coverage and went toe-to-toe with the network's Chris Wallace on a number of progressive topics, Politico reports. These are some of the key moments from the hour-long program.

Many topics focused on women. "I am the leading presidential candidate on women’s rights today," Gillibrand told the crowd, underlining her argument to voters that had gathered in person in Dubuque, Iowa. In addition to abortion and reproductive rights, she went back and forth with Wallace over women's representation in Congress, her plan for a national paid family leave program, and universal pre-kindergarten.

Gillibrand had plenty at stake in her appearance, namely that she draw more donors to her campaign. Having at least 65,000 individual donors is necessary, per DNC rules, to appear at the first two Democratic debates. She has not hit that mark and called on supporters to donate to the campaign during the town hall.

These are some of the moments that are key to understanding her appearance in the "lion's den." The clips show she did not hold back and brought her pro-women campaign to Fox News' viewers.

1) Gillibrand Criticized Fox News' "False Narrative" On Abortion Rights When asked by an audience member about late-term abortion, Gillibrand focused on Fox News itself. She said that the network plays a role in creating the "false narrative" on reprodutive rights in the United States. "The debate about whether or not women should have reproductive freedom has turned into a red herring debate,” Gillibrand told Wallace. "What happens on Fox News is relevant because they talked about infanticide for six and a half hours — six and a half hours — right before President Trump’s State of the Union." "That is not the debate of what access to reproductive care is in this country," she added.

2) She Doubled Down On The Future Being Female Wallace asked Gillibrand to explain her December 2018 tweet about the future being female, intersectional, and "powered by our belief in one another." "We want women to have a seat at the table," Gillibrand explained, prompting Wallace to ask about men. "They’re already there — do you not know?" Gillibrand continued. "It’s not meant to be exclusionary, it’s meant to be inclusionary."