If all goes well in her reelection, New York's junior senator won't be eyeing a run in 2020. During a Thursday debate, Kirsten Gillibrand effectively ruled out a presidential election bid if she won the upcoming midterm race in November. "I will serve my six-year term," the Democrat said.

The New York senator spoke during a debate with her opponent, who is also financial chair for the state's Republican Party, Chele Farley. Her GOP challenger shot back at her comment, saying, "Honestly, I don't believe that, considering this is the third day that she has been in New York during the month of October when she has been in five other states including New Hampshire this month."

In spite of reports speculating about whether Gillibrand will run for president in 2020, the Democrat has been vocal about shutting down those rumors. Earlier in May, 2017, Gillibrand spoke in Fort Drum, New York, according to NYStateofPolitics.com. During her visit, she said, "I'm focused entirely on running for Senate, so yes, I'm ruling it out."

She said that she was "dedicated to serving our state as our senator and I’m running for re-election so I can continue to be their senator." At the time, Gillibrand said that she loved her work and that "I feel like I can make a huge difference for New Yorkers, fighting for them."

