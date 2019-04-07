Speaking at a campaign event in New Hampshire, one presidential candidate likened President Donald Trump's behavior to that of a small child. Addressing a crowd of voters, presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand compared Trump to a toddler, and suggested that he should be treated like one, too.

"I see him differently," Gillibrand said of Trump, according to CNN. "I see him as I would see a toddler who is melting down and making bad decisions. And you don't punch a toddler in the face. You don't say, 'Oh, you're just a little jerk.' No, that doesn't work. No, you actually just talk around them and say, 'Oh honey, but it's nap time. Let's go get your favorite stuffed animal.'"

Gillibrand was in New Hampshire to participate in a town hall event, according to NECN. While on her visit, she remarked that she believed Trump was just a smaller piece of a much larger cultural and political problem.

"I think he is a symptom of a much larger problem," she said. "I think the real problem that's happening in this country is that greed and corruption decide everything in Washington."

Gillibrand is one of many Democrats running in the 2020 presidential election, virtually all of whom are making it their job to separate themselves from the president and his policies.

Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come...