Anniversaries are milestones for a meaningful relationship. Where everyday couples may celebrate with a candle lit dinner, Kim Kardashian West dedicates a makeup collection to her wedding anniversary. Plus, makeup geeks can recreate the very same look Kim wore on her wedding day using the entire line.

On May 13, Kim posted a photo of herself on Instagram with a full face of the officially dubbed Mrs. West Collection. In the caption, the makeup mogul explains that the line reveals all of the details behind her wedding makeup.

“So excited to announce my brand new #KKWBEAUTY Mrs. West Collection," Kim wrote in the caption. "This collection is inspired by the look @makeupbymario created on my actual wedding day.”

In six pretty pieces, fans will be gifted with a 6-shade eyeshadow palette, a highlighter, blush, lip liner, lipstick, and a lip gloss. Plus, everything in the line is priced between $12 and $100.

Everything in this collection hones in on simple, but sweet hues of deep browns, light roses, and gold shimmers. The entire line drops on Kim’s actual wedding anniversary on KKWBeauty.com May 24 at 12 p.m. PST/ 3 p.m. EST.

For KKW fans who want to achieve Kim K’s wedding glam, here’s everything to expect in this cute bridal-inspired line.

KKW Beauty Mrs. West Palette

Mrs. West Palette $30 KKW Beauty Buy at KKW Beauty

Beauty lovers can snag this six-pan eyeshadow palette for $30 to create Mario's look on Kim, and yes, it comes with a mirror inside. Fans can try the assortment of shades "PleeeaseMarryMeee!!!" a metallic champagne color, "Etched In Stone," a light matte pink, "Mrs. West," a rose gold shimmer, "Field of Dreams," a deep rose matte, "May 24," a matte taupe brown, and "Just Married," a deep brown matte shade.

KKW Beauty Mrs. West Lip Bundle

KKW Beauty offers the Soulmate Gloss ($18), Love Lip Liner ($12), and Love Lipstick ($18) individually or in the Mrs. West Lip Bundle for $42. The lip liner and the Love Lipstick are formulated with oils and extracts to leaves lips nourished with its creamy consistency, making blending into lipstick a breeze. Achieving a rosy lip is made easy in this lineup of lip products featuring peach, pink, and deep mauve shades.

KKW Beauty Forever Highlighter

Forever Highlighter $20 KKW Beauty Buy at KKW Beauty

There's only one highlighter in this collection and it's this blinding bit of gold shimmer. Wearers of this highlight can expect a champagne gold finish when applied anywhere from cheeks and cupid's bows to the nose and eyes. Plus, it retails for $20.

KKW Beauty Flower Wall Blush

Flower Wall Blush $18 KKW Beauty Buy at KKW Beauty

A light wave of blush can do magical things for a face beat, and this Flower Wall Blush from KKW Beauty is just the thing to bring life back into a set of cheeks. The blush's cream-like powder formula allows for buildable coverage and more room to blend.

Whether a wedding (or an anniversary) is in the near future for makeup lovers or not, this collection is both casual and elegant at the same time, making it perfect for even the simplest of special occasions.