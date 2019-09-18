Hygge season is upon us, and Kim Kardashian West wants to give your cozy apartment a luxury spin. KKW Fragrance is launching its first candle, the Crystal Gardenia Candle. Inspired by the brand's signature scent of the same name, the candle will actually make your entire room smell like Kim K.

KKW Fragrance's site describes the Crystal Gardenia scent as "voluptuous, lush, and feminine." The Crystal Gardenia candle has a top note of water lily which, according to the brand, gives off a "wet petally effect." The base note of white florals is anchored with warm woods and skin musk. The gardenia-scented candle differs from the pumpkin spice and apple cider candles that normally define fall, but the cozy atmosphere that Kardashian's candle provides is L.A. hygge. Think being wrapped up in white merino wool blankets while sitting on a white couch in a white marble room while wearing nude matte lipstick.

"I always have so many candles around my home, and having a scent that illuminates the room makes me feel so good," Kardashian explained in an Instagram announcement of the product on Sept. 17.

The candle launches on KKWFragrance.com on Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. EST/ 12 p.m. PST. The sleek and minimal candle will set you back $25, but it will make your entire place smell like a bouquet of flowers delivered by Kim. The eight ounce candle uses vegetable blend wax, and has approximately 45 to 55 hours of burn time.

The candle will also be available in a bundled kit that includes the Crystal Gardenia perfume for $75. The perfume bottle normally retails for $60, so you will save $10 by getting the packaged duo. There's a pleasing kind of symmetry matching your personal scent to the scent of your room.

The original Crystal Gardenia fragrance was launched in 2017. Pink grapefruit, pear, and water lily make the top notes of the fragrance, followed by middle notes of gardenia and tuberose, and base notes of sandalwood and musk.

In a 2018 interview with The Cut, Kardashian shared how she scents her house around the clock with the help of slow burning candles. When the publication asked what her house exactly smelled like, Kardashian answered, "Really clean and like tuberose. I always have tuberose candles and they create this really nice scent when you walk in."

For those who don't have a green thumb, tuberose is a white flower that should have a similar smell to Crystal Gardenia.

In an interview with The Cut, Kardashian said that "happiness smells like gardenias" to her. When she dropped her KKW Gardenia line, Kardashian told Allure, "I went back to what I love the most, which is gardenia and white florals."

Put away the cinnamon scents and give your room a swanky smell this fall season with the help of Kim's first-ever candle.