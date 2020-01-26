Kobe Bryant Is Dead At Age 41 & Celebs Are Mourning The Loss

Former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, according to reports by the Los Angeles Times, TMZ, and Variety. He was 41. Officials have confirmed to the publications that Bryant was on board a helicopter with five passengers that crashed and burst into flames shortly before 10 a.m. in the Los Angeles County suburb, per a watch commander for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Multiple fatalities have been reported with no apparent survivors, according to the reports.

This article will continue to be updated as the story develops. Bryant leaves behind wife Vanessa Laine Bryant and their four children, Natalia Diamante Bryant, Bianka Bella Bryant, Gianna Maria Onore, and Capri Kobe Bryant. Bryant, one of the most prolific athletes of his time, made 18 All-Star teams and has won five NBA championships and two NBA Finals MVPs during the course of his 20-year stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

On social media on Sunday, celebrities and fans alike mourned the sudden loss of the renowned athlete. Fellow basketball player Jeremy Lin, actor Jeffrey Wright, musician Lil Nas X, comedian Niecy Nash, and TV personality Khloé Kardashian are among the major names that have reacted to the news on social media.

Newsday LLC/Newsday/Getty Images

Lin wrote on Twitter, “Noooo...life is too precious. RIP Kobe.”

Wright tweeted, “Life is just so beyond our capacity to control. May his loved ones and those of all who perished find peace.”

On Instagram, Nash shared an anecdote about Bryant and wrote, “Prayers for his family. I met Kobe & Vanessa at Russell Simmons’s house. I said 'what time did you guys have to leave Orange Co to get here on time'? They said 'we took a helicopter' Damn......"

Kardashian, Lil Nas X, Chrissy Teigen, Ice T, Cardi B, and Jason Tartick tweeted their shock.

Mindy Kaling paid tribute to “the greatest” and tweeted, “Love and healing to Vanessa and those little girls. God, this is just the worst ever.”

Jimmy Kimmel reflected on Bryant’s charisma and tweeted, “Pray for them, Vanessa, his parents & his fellow passengers' families on this sad and shocking day. We will never forget you Kobe.”

Justin Bieber shared a tribute on Instagram and wrote, "It can't be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!"

Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram, "Devastated by the news of losing our precious Kobe Bryant. Words cannot express our sadness. All my deepest love and prayers are with Vanessa and Kobe’s family at this time."

More to come.