If you subscribe to the healing powers of crystals, then you're going to love this newest beauty launch. Kora Organics' Luminizing Balms are made of literal crystals, so now your makeup drawer can channel the cosmic power of crystals, too. A cruelty-free, vegan, and all-natural beauty brand, Kora Organics was launched by supermodel Miranda Kerr, of Victoria's Secret acclaim. For Kerr, the reason she decided to keep her products all natural when she launched her brand in 20016 was simple: "We use certified organic and natural products for one simple reason — because what you put on your skin soaks in," she explained on Kora Organics' website.

Since then, they have created an award-winning range of certified organic and natural products that detoxify, nourish and revitalize your skin, and the Luminizing Balms are just the newest addition to the brand's holistic approach to beauty.

Earlier this year, Kora Organics launched their first luminizing balm in the shade "Rose Quartz," which became a quick success. An organic highlighter containing real, finely crushed Rose Quartz crystals, it created a light pink blush as it both hydrated and illuminated the skin.

The brand's turn into holistic crystals isn't as random as you think, especially considering that each of their products are energized with Rose Quartz, a crystal that is meant to carry soothing energy and encourages love and acceptance in the wearer. "By energizing our products with Rose Quartz crystal, we infuse the vibration of love into Kora Organics and onto you," the brand explained on their site.

Now they have expanded to two more shades, including Amethyst and Clear Quartz into the range, which is meant to give the wearer the energetic benefits of the stones that will nourish the mind, body, and skin.

The Amethyst option contains finely crushed Amethyst to create a soft, lavender color on your cheekbones, brow bones, and anywhere else you apply the nourishing highlighter, giving you a soft glow. On the spiritual side, the Amethyst highlighter is energized with positivity, motivation, and balance, and as you dab it onto your skin it is meant to pass along the positive vibrations to you.

The Clear Quartz luminizer creates a soft, sheer hue, and is infused with Noni Fruit Extract, Coconut and Rosehip Oils to nourish and moisturize your skin (just like the other two highlighter options.) The Clear Quartz highlighter is energized with vibrations of harmony, calmness, and clarity, allowing your luminzer to balance you.

In addition to these finely powdered crystals in your makeup, Kora Organics also believes that every thought you have has an effect on your mind, body, and spirit. Because of that, on the back of every product there is a positive word to inspire and uplift you. "Positive thoughts create positive energy vibrations within the body," the brand explains. "This reminds you to take a moment out of your busy day, to be present and mindful in all that you do."

If you want a highlighter that will not only give you major glow but will also soothe your soul, look no further than this.