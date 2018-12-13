According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), some Kotex tampons have been recalled after consumers reported that certain tampons unravelled or came apart when they were being removed. The FDA reports that some users needed “to seek medical attention to remove tampon pieces left in the body.” Bustle has reached out to Kimberly-Clark for comment, and will update this story when we receive a response.

Kimberly-Clark has issued a voluntary recall of its regular absorbency, U by Kotex Sleek Tampons that were manufactured between Oct. 7, 2016 and Oct. 16, 2018, and distributed between Oct. 17, 2016, and Oct. 23, 2018. According to CNN, there have also been some reports of vaginal injuries, irritation, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and infections after using the Kotex tampons. Users are urged to get medical help if they are experiencing any of these symptoms.

The FDA writes that “Consumers can identify this product by looking for specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the package. A full list of recalled lot numbers is available on the U by Kotex website. Retailers have been alerted to remove the recalled lot numbers from shelves and post a notification in their stores.” Consumers can also use the Kotex lot number checker on the company’s website to find out if a product is part of the current recall. A full list of affected lot numbers can also be found in the FDA’s press release on the Kotex recall. No other Kotex products have been recalled by Kimberly-Clark, according to CNN.

“Any consumer with the impacted U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency, in their possession should stop using the product immediately and promptly contact Kimberly-Clark's Consumer Service team at 1-888-255-3499 between 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, for information regarding this recall,” the FDA says.

Users who experience vaginal pain, bleeding, or discomfort, irritation (including itching or swelling), bladder, vaginal, and/or yeast infections, “or other symptoms such as hot flashes, abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting following use of the impacted product” should see a doctor as soon as possible, the FDA further advises.

“U.S. health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they may experience using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program either online, by regular mail or by facsimile to 1-800-FDA-0178,” Kimberly-Clark says in their press release about the recall. Problems related to the recalled tampons can be reported in Canada to Health Canada via their online product complaint form, CNN notes.

If you think you’ve been affected by the defective Kotex tampons, make sure to stop using the product right away. You can either throw the box out, or return it to where you bought it from for a full refund. If you experience any pain, infection, or symptoms after using the recalled tampons, make sure to seek medical attention as soon as possible. Also, make sure to let your doctor know if you used the recalled product before your symptoms started.