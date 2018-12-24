Normally, there's a lot of Kardashian drama to "keep up with." However, the famous family members can even cause a stir for simply getting along. Take Kourtney Kardashian's vacation with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie this holiday season. Yes, you read that correctly — all three of them were spotted lounging on a beach together, along with Kourtney and Scott's three kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign. This is a major step for everyone involved and to be honest, it looks so relaxing and healthy. Plus, it's a holiday. It's not just some random trip. According to an article from Us Weekly, they are in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Not only that, but Scott posted a photo on Instagram of himself lounging poolside in between Kourtney and Sofia, which proves that they are all getting a long. A picture says a thousand words, right? Who took this photo? Was it Mason?

The father of three captioned the photo with "What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY." Seriously though. Life couldn't get much better than that. They are enjoying the warmth of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, celebrating Christmas, and setting a new norm for what it means to get along as a family. There really isn't much more to ask for here.

If #CoparentingGoals is a thing, then this photo epitomizes that. Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian West all gave their seal of approval by "liking" the photo.

Khloé commented, "The Lord is here." Yes, he is and he's really killing the co-parenting game while he works on his tan. That wasn't the only comment Khloe made about the family vacation. A Khloé fan account shared paparazzi photos of Scott, Kourtney, Sofia, and the kids out to dinner and added, "This is co parenting done right!!" Khloé saw this tweet and she responded, "Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!! Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!!"

An eyewitness from the restaurant told Us Weekly, "The family dined on lobster and steak and seemed to be having a really good time." The same person added, "A mariachi band came to their table during dinner and serenaded the family with ‘Feliz Navidad.'"

Interestingly enough, it even seems like Kourtney and Sofia are forming a relationship of their own. Or at the very least, they are getting along. A Sofia fan account, @sofiarichietings, posted a photo of Sofia leaning over toward Kourtney on the lounge chair next to her and pointing to something on her phone screen. Maybe they were collaborating on a caption or filtering a photo for Scott's Instagram post of the three of them?

Does this mean that Sofia will appear on the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians? Just imagine, Sofia and Kourtney eating salads and shading Kim. Could that be the next!? The fans will have to wait and see, but even if it's not, it's still very nice to see that Scott, Kourtney, and Sofia are enjoying their time together. It's great for the kids and for the three of them. As per usual, this family gives the fans a lot to keep up with, but at least it's good news this time!