Kris Jenner's Christmas Gift From Jennifer Lawrence Is The Perfect Friendship Prank — PHOTO

Celebrities: They're just like us. They give their pals gag gifts at the holidays, too. Even Kris Jenner's Christmas gift from Jennifer Lawrence was the perfect joke, as the Academy Award-winning actor gave the reality TV icon-slash-"momager" (trademark Kris Jenner, 2017) exactly what she wanted. Well, kind of. As it turns out, Lawrence is quite the prankster. It's important to know this if you're going to celebrate the future holidays with her, which, of course you will. That fantasy where you're visiting Los Angeles and just happen to bump into Lawrence at one of Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants? That will definitely come true in 2018 — it has to. Anyway.

By now, Lawrence's affection for reality television is common knowledge. She's legitimately spent time at the Jenner and Kardashian houses, and showed a video on late night television of her, Martini-drunk, doing a can-can dance with Kris Jenner herself. It would appear that, over time, the Lawrence-is-obsessed-with-her joke has blossomed into a full-blown friendship, which is as hilarious and cute as it is truly bizarre. So, when Lawrence asked Jenner what she wanted for the holidays, Jenner didn't hesitate to say a brand-new Porsche. Lawrence delivered a sparkling white Porsche convertible — just probably not the type that Jenner was expecting. Fortunately, she loved it! At the very least, it will keep her grandkids happy.

Lawrence actually bought Jenner a white Porsche; your eyes do not deceive you. You may notice, however, that it's dwarfed not only by an enormous red bear, but by several miniature Christmas trees. Kris Jenner's Christmas gift from Jennifer Lawrence was a toy Porsche, built for one small child. She even went to the trouble of putting a bow on it, My Super Sweet 16-style. (Side note: One of Lawrence's first acting roles was promos for My Super Sweet 16 on MTV. Amazing, right?) It might not be quite what Jenner asked for, but if you've seen even five minutes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, you know the mom of six can take a joke. She basically has to, in that family.

Jenner snapped a photo of the toy car and posted it to Instagram, gushing, "My BFF Jennifer Lawrence asked me what I wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH!" Jenner continued, "My girl didn’t disappoint. Thank you Jen I love you!!!" and added the hashtags #bffsforever, #christmassurprise, #jlaw, and #soexcited. Get you a friend like Jenner, who is immensely supportive even when you're kind of playing a prank on her. She hashtagged Lawrence's nickname! So, it seems like Jenner and Lawrence are BFF goals now. Why is that the cutest thing ever?

Lawrence has never used social media — her official Facebook account seldom posts, and even then, it's typically announcements from management — so fans have to rely on Jenner's tweets and Instagram posts for the real story. She's never been shy about her evolving friendship with Lawrence, and Lawrence herself brings it up at every opportunity, but there's just something extra funny about seeing photographic proof. It adds a layer of authenticity, even if said layer is sandwiched between hearty helpings of "WTF, how?"

The takeaway here is, Jenner's Christmas gift from Lawrence confirms at least two things. First, the foxy grandma and the A-list actor are actual friends, close enough to purchase gag gifts for one another, and it's incredible. Second, their friendship is one all should aspire to. Differences in age, career, family, and life in general don't matter. It's never too late to bond with your idol, especially if that bonding includes the opportunity to get drunk at their house and try on all their expensive shoes. Merry Christmas, Jennifer Lawrence and Kris Jenner. Can't wait to see what you have in store for New Year's.