Parenthood can bring endless amounts of joy, but it can also be a source of a lot of worry. And one major thing parents — even the mega-famous ones — have to worry about is childhood allergies. Kris Jenner's recent story about Saint West's hospital visit shows how vigilant caregivers need to be when watching children, and how simple situations can turn scary.

During an interview with Refinery29 published on April 24, Jenner was asked about "most memorable late-night call" about parenting that she'd received from one of her kids was. She went straight for the allergy scares, and it's understandable why those times stood out, even if they weren't necessarily memorable in a good way.

"The most recent one that comes to mind is a week ago or so when we went to Palm Springs and Saint, my little grandson, we discovered he might be allergic to grass," Jenner told the site. "We ended up in the E.R., but all is well — we figured it out."

According to Us Weekly, on April 7, Kardashian wrote in a since-deleted tweet that Saint "had an allergic reaction" and she had to call 911, seemingly referring to the same incident. "I jumped over the table like a hurdle lol Screamed call 911 and Khloe had to calm me down," she tweeted, according to the magazine.

It sounds like the family was quick about taking action when they thought something might have been wrong. After all, it's better to be safe than sorry when it comes to kids, an approach Kardashian also took when she sent Chicago to Cleveland for a few days, so that she wouldn't catch the flu from her other family members.

Saint's recent hospital trip wasn't the family's first allergy scare either. Jenner shared with Refinery29 that they'd had a similar experience with Mason and peanut butter. And it sounds like that one was even more nerve-wracking, since he's the oldest of Jenner's grandchildren and it was one of the first medical scares for the kids.

Fans may recall that Saint also had a separate health scare in January 2018, when he got pneumonia and had to spend three nights at the hospital. Kardashian shared an update about Saint's health to let fans know his was OK, writing on Instagram at the time that he was "so strong."

Medical scares are part of being a parent, but that doesn't make then any less terrifying in the moment. Fortunately, Saint and Mason were taken care of and are doing just fine now. But Jenner's story will be relatable for plenty of parents, or even just adults with late-onset allergies.

Parenthood isn't always easy, but Jenner and her kids are doing everything they can to look out for the little ones. (And when it comes to things like allergies, the Kardashian-Jenners really are just like the rest of the population.) Saint has had a few scary trips to the hospital, but he's well cared for and is doing just fine now, thanks to his mom and grandma.