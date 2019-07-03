Excellent news for anyone who, like myself, firmly believes the sun rises and sets around doughnuts: Krispy Kreme now offers delivery. That’s right — you can get fresh, hot, Original Glazed (or Original Filled, or whatever your favorite Krispy Kreme variety might be) doughnuts brought right to your door, without you ever having to step outside. What’s more, the delivery services are rolling out in conjunction with Krispy Kreme’s new online ordering system, which means that you also don’t have to actually talk to a single human being in order to get your doughnuts, either. Honestly, it’s as if they tailor-made the system for me. Doughnuts! Brought right to my home! With minimal human interaction! It’s a literal dream come true!

(Seriously. I have actually, legitimately dreamed of this day. And now it’s actually here. Be still, my Original Glazed heart.)

Both online ordering and delivery for Krispy Kreme were just announced; as such, they’re only available in select places right now. However, according to Krispy Kreme’s website, the company hopes to roll out online ordering to all locations by the end of the year, as well as gradually increase the number of locations at which delivery is available over time.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

You can currently order Krispy Kreme delivery (and, by extension, access the online ordering platform) in 15 states plus Washington, D.C.: California, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Note, though, that only select locations within these states will drive doughnuts to your door — and some states have more locations available than others. California, Georgia, and North Carolina, for example, are awash in Krispy Kreme bakeries with delivery; they each have somewhere between 18 and 22 locations with the services available. On the other hand, though, a few states — Delaware, New Jersey, Ohio, and Michigan — have but one option for delivery. As such, your mileage may vary depending on where you are. You can find the full list of locations with delivery on Krispy Kreme’s website; you’ve got be within about five miles of any of these locations in order for them to deliver to you.

Note, too, that the delivery menu is somewhat limited, as well. At the moment, you can only order boxes of doughnuts by the dozen, along with Krispy Kreme’s “Brew Boxes” — cardboard contraptions that hold 96 ounces of Krispy Kreme coffee — and bottled drinks. Alas, that means you can’t get a single, solitary doughnut delivered to you whenever you want; it’s at least 12 doughnuts, or none at all. But hey, at least you can customize your dozen! Right now, many locations allow you to order boxes of a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts, a dozen Original Filled doughnuts, a Classic Assorted dozen, and a patriotic-looking July 4th dozen — or, you can build your own box, picking out each individual doughnut to make just the right assortment according to your own tastes. Your order has to be at least $7.99 in order to qualify for delivery; additionally, there’s a delivery fee, the cost of which will vary by location.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

This isn’t actually the first time Krispy Kreme has offered delivery. Back in 2016, the company partnered with Uber Eats — and even now, a number of Krispy Kreme locations across the country are available on a handful of gig economy delivery platforms, including GrubHub, Postmates, and DoorDash.

But this time, Krispy Kreme is handling the delivery themselves, rather than outsourcing it. That does mean, as the company notes on its website, that delivery is “contingent on the individual delivery providers’ coverage areas” — hence its current limited availability. However, Krispy Kreme does “expect to increase the number of… shops that offer delivery over time”; what’s more, online ordering itself — which can also be used for pickup orders — will be available at all locations by the end of 2019. (Or at least, that’s the company’s plan.) So, hey, even if Krispy Kreme doesn’t delivery to you specifically yet, they might in the future. And possible sooner than you might think.

You can find out more about Krispy Kreme’s online ordering and delivery services here. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go put another pot of coffee on while I wait for my own box to arrive.