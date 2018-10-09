It's no secret, Krispy Kreme is delicious 365 days of the year. No one does doughnuts quite like the famous chain — their glaze is simply unbeatable. Although there's no bad time to dig into a doughnut (or dozen) from Krispy Kreme, October is a perfect time to indulge in the treat. After all, there's one important thing that's central to Halloween and everything it's about: sweet treats. Whether it was when you went trick-or-treating for the first time as a kid or while you're baking spooky-themed pastries for your Halloween party next week, the holiday just requires tasty treats. I don't make the rules. In spirit of this, Krispy Kreme released a line of Halloween doughnuts — or, as the chain calls them, "Trick-or-Treat doughnuts" — and they're aptly sprinkled with candy.

According to an announcement on Krispy Kreme's website, you can get your hands on them now through October 31. (Quick trip to the local Krispy Kreme, anyone?) Trick-or-Treat Doughnut line is the first of its kind at the chain, so you absolutely can't miss out on them. Though, no one really needs an excuse to go get doughnuts. The company's new culinary creations include an Original Glazed Doughnut drizzled with salted caramel and sprinkled with bits of quintessential Halloween chocolate candies.

The Trick-or-Treat Doughnut can be bought alongside another one of Krispy Kreme's newest treats: the brand new Monster Batter Doughnut. It features a cake batter filling, and the doughnut itself is dipped into slime green icing and is made complete with monster eyes and colorful confetti sprinkles. Get ready, because there's even more: the chain's fan-favorite Jack-O-Lantern Doughnut — a spooky (and adorable) orange colored icing glazed doughnut with a carved pumpkin face on top — is making a comeback. Last but certainly not least, there's a semi-classic Chocolate Iced Doughnut with festive Halloween Sprinkles that's added into the holiday doughnut mix. Honestly, a case of a dozen doughnuts has never looked better.

“Our newest collection brings the fun-filled spirit and delicious flavors of Halloween, creating an unexpected treat option for celebrations all month long,” explained Alison Holder, vice president of U.S. marketing for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, in a press release. “No matter what your Halloween plans or cravings are, Krispy Kreme has the perfect spooky treat." It's true — imagine if back when you trick-or-treated, a house was giving out Halloween-themed Krispy Kreme doughnuts. That, right there, would have been the ultimate dream come true. Not to worry, you can still buy yourself a half dozen at the drive-thru this year to make up for not getting doughnuts in your Halloween bag all those years ago.

To make everything even better (if that's possible), Krispy Kreme is holding a Halloween costume party for customers this year. If you go to a participating Krispy Kreme location on Halloween wearing your costume, you'll get a free doughnut of your choice. Enjoy your Halloween festivities and the incomparable joy of finding the perfect costume and taking pics with friends — but most importantly, head over to Krispy Kreme and enjoy some holiday-themed doughnuts. You deserve them.