The battle for the Iron Throne may still be underway on Game of Thrones, but there's one Hollywood couple who are quickly proving their love and loyalty to the crown. Longtime fans Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard threw a Game of Thrones viewing party in honor of the highly anticipated Season 8 premiere and the photo evidence will make you wish you had received an invite. Because yes, everyone was required to show up wearing GoT-inspired costumes and this duo took that task very seriously.

Bell posted a group photo of the gathering on Instagram, which showcased the wide array of ensembles everyone donned for the big return to Westeros. For her part, Bell was rocking some very cool looking dragon attire (wings and all). Meanwhile, Shepherd was wearing a leather jacket and made a point of showing just the whites of his eyes for the camera, indicating that he was representing none other than Bran Stark aka the Three-Eyed Raven. (One can only imagine what vision he was having or who he was warging into at the time this photo was taken.)

Other notable costumes included the likes of The Hound, Arya, Melisandre, and even Robb Stark, courtesy of Bell's Veronica Mars co-star Ryan Hansen.

And just in case you needed a few more clues as to which of Daenerys' dragons Bell was emulating, Hansen provided a few close-ups of her costume on one of his Instagram stories. And considering that a little figurine of the Night King appears on her back, it's safe to say that she's dressed as Viserion, who was resurrected by the Night King at the end of Season 7.

Ryan Hansen/Instagram

Of course, Bell's love for the series has never been a secret. Bell and Shepard dressed as Khaleesi and Khal Drogo, respectively, for Halloween back in 2013. Additionally, back in 2016, they attended the Season 6 premiere wearing matching Game of Thrones tattoos and tank tops that read "Stark in the streets, wilding in the sheets." Then, of course, they also released an epic music video leading up to the Season 7 premiere, which consisted of them dressing up as various characters from the series while playing a variety of musical instruments set to the series' opening theme song.

Dan Shepard on YouTube

Needless to say, it'd be difficult to find another couple out there who love Game of Thrones as much as these two obviously do. So you better believe they're planning on pulling out all of the stops over the next five weeks as the show's final episodes get released. It's unclear if they plan on having a viewing party for all six episodes or if this was a special occasion to kick off the final season, but either way, you know they'll be watching along with us and at the edge of their seats as the fate of Westeros plays out.

The night may be dark and full of terrors, but we swear by the old and new gods that we'd give up our right hand (sorry, Jaime) to get an invite to one of these gatherings.