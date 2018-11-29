You know them, you love them, and there's a pretty good chance that you aspire to be just like them. Or find friends just like them, at the very least. They're so damn cute, like, all the time. Case in point: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's relationship timeline. It's basically overflowing with cute moments, starting from when they first met back in 2007.

When Bell and Shepard were starting to get to know each other, they quickly realized that they were very, very different. "He was a drug addict and he was wild, and I was very much a good girl who went to Catholic school," Bell revealed to Flare in November 2013.

Shepard echoed those sentiments during an interview with Playboy, adding that his wife is definitely "a good girl. She grew up very Christian, went straight to college, did great in school and started work immediately," he told the publication. "She's charitable and philanthropic and rescues dogs. So when we met, our backgrounds were opposites."

Despite their differences, Bell and Shepard have managed to make things work for more than a decade now. It's actually kind of hard to imagine them not being together. Did the world even exist before then? Did *love* even exist before these two coupled up?

Kidding, of course. Kind of. Decide for yourself after reading Bell and Shepard's relationship timeline below.

2007: They First Met Through Mutual Friends daxshepard on Instagram Shepard and Bell first crossed paths at a Detroit Red Wings game back in 2007. "I thought to myself, 'Who is this sparkly creature?'" Shepard told Good Housekeeping. "When I met her and her friends, I was suspicious of their unbridled happiness. I thought, 'Something stinks here; they're in a cult.' But slowly I began to see her positive way of looking at the world."

2007 — 2009: They Date, Break Up, & Make Up daxshepard on Instagram Two weeks after their initial introduction at the Red Wings game, the pair ran into each other again and began dating. According to Bell, though, it was kind of tumultuous in the beginning. So much so, that they actually broke up for a brief period. During an interview with PopSugar, Bell revealed, "We were dating for about three months, and I already knew that I was in love with him and he was hesitant because he knew he was still dating other people. He sat me down and said, 'I can't have this right now. I think you're wonderful, but I am still dating other people.' And then I, like, liquefied and fell to the ground, but I felt incredibly respected that he had the balls to tell me we weren't in the same place." Luckily, their split only ended up lasting for four days. "[Dax] called me and he was like, 'I don't know what I was thinking,'" Bell told the outlet. "'I was dating someone else but they're just not as interesting as you, and I don't know what I'm doing,' and he came back. But I still always remind him of when he broke up with me."

2008: They Filmed 'When In Rome' Together Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In what would end up being the first of many projects Bell and Shepard would star in together, the couple filmed When In Rome between 2008 and 2009. Bell played Beth, a single art curator looking for love, and Shepard played Gale, a narcissistic male model and one of Beth's suitors. Spoiler alert: Bell didn't end up with Shepard's character in the film, but the real-life Shepard was a much better score.

December 2009: They Get Engaged kristenanniebell on Instagram In February 2010, Bell's rep confirmed to People that she and Shepard had quietly gotten engaged in December 2009. "Yes they are engaged," Marcel Pariseau told the publication. "Over the holidays." So sneaky, those two.

August 2012: They Postpone Their Wedding In Support Of Gay Marriage Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After being engaged for nearly three years, the couple revealed to CNN that they'd decided not to walk down the aisle until their gay friends could do the same. "I don't believe in standing in the way of love, and I want to stand up for that right," Bell told the outlet. "And that's what it is. If someone wants to commit their life to another person, why would I not bolster that argument?" Shepard added, "We're not going to have a party when half of our friends ... can't do that thing we're doing. We're not going to ask them to come celebrate a right they don't have. That's just tacky! Forget like anything else, it's like really tacky for us." Love that. Love them.

June 2013: Kristen Re-Proposes To Dax On Twitter Just a few months after the birth of their daughter, the Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage would be legal in California, aka where Bell and Shepard lived. In honor of the momentous occasion, Bell took to Twitter to re-propose to Shepard, writing, ".@daxshepard1 will you marry me? Xo #marriageequality#loveislove.” Sadly, Shepard declined. Just kidding. He said "yes," obviously. Actually, his response was way more enthusiastic than just a simple confirmation. "@IMKristenBell F*ck Yes!!!!!!!!!!!" he tweeted back.

October 2013: They Get Married kristenanniebell on Instagram In October 2013, after being engaged for nearly four years, Bell and Shepard walked down the aisle. Since their both huge stars, you'd think they'd have a big, lavish, blow-out, right? Well, if you thought that, you'd be wrong. During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in July 2016 (as per E! News), Bell revealed that their low-key wedding only cost the couple a grand total of $142. "We got married in a tiny room in the Beverly Hills courthouse," she explained to the outlet. "And it was still one of the best days of my life." Don't you just love love?

December 2014: Their Second Daughter, Delta, Is Born Bell and Shepard's second daughter, Delta, was born in December 2014. Once again, the funny couple announced the news on Twitter, with Shepard writing, "Delta Bell Shepard is here. She doesn't look like either @IMKristenBell or me, but we're gonna keep her anyway. #christmascameearly." Bell, for her part, wrote, "The estrogen has now hit critical mass! Good luck, @daxshepard1. And welcome to the world DELTA BELL SHEPARD :)." She also added a photo of her holding baby Delta's hand — OK, it's actually a photo of two gorillas holding hands, but it's still cute.