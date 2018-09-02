Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are often candid about their personal lives, from the success of their marriage to managing mental health. On Saturday, Kristen Bell shared a moving message for Dax Shepard on his sobriety birthday, praising his openness and honesty about his past struggle with addiction. The tribute was shared to Instagram, along with a slideshow of photos from the last few years. Bell's photos show pictures from the couple's wedding day, as well as many snaps of Shepard with his daughters playing mini-golf, hiking, and on vacation.

In the caption of the post, she wrote about how meaningful their time together is:

"To the man mocked me when in our wedding photos because I cried too many tears of joy, Who wore a baby Bjorn for 2 straight years to show his girls how to be as adventurous as possible, Who held our dear little shakey mann pup for 8 hrs straight on the day we had to put him down. I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it."

Shepard has opened up about his drug and alcohol addiction in the past. In an interview with Conan O'Brien in 2013, the star talked about using in his younger years, and how he was only able to move on with his life after getting sober in 2004. On Instagram, Bell emphasized how his commitment to recovery continues to inspire her. "I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night."

The two stars were married in 2013, and have two daughters, Delta, age 3, and Lincoln, age 5. In addition to being a good father, Bell wrote about the support Shepard offers her in other areas of their life. "You never fail to make amends, or say sorry when its [sic] needed. You are always available to guide me, and all of our friends, with open ears and tough love when its [sic] needed most," she wrote. "You have become the fertilizer in the garden of our life, encouraging everyone to grow."

Bell and Shepard have never been afraid to start important conversations. The couple often talks about how successful relationships take work, whether it is marriage counseling or setting specific dates to spend time together. In 2016, Bell wrote a candid essay about her struggle with anxiety and depression for TIME. "There is such an extreme stigma about mental health issues, and I can’t make heads or tails of why it exists," she wrote. "Anxiety and depression are impervious to accolades or achievements. Anyone can be affected, despite their level of success or their place on the food chain." The star has since continued to advocate for mental health awareness, openly discussing her experiences with therapy and mental health check ins.

It's important to the couple to open up about these difficult conversations, and Shepard's struggle with addiction is no exception. In her Instagram message, Bell wrote about how she admired her husband for being so open about his past. Her post continued,

"I'm so proud that you have never been ashamed of your story, but instead shared it widely, with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves. You have certainly inspired me to do so. I love you more than I ever thought I could love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how hard you work. You set an excellent example of being human. Happy 14th year sobriety birthday."

The Instagram post wasn't the only way the couple celebrated the milestone. Shepard revealed that Bell had given him a tour of the King's Hawaiian factory, and that the two had spent the day eating baked goods. The star posted a picture of Bell and their friend Monica Padman on the tour, writing:

"Best sober birthday present ever. Kristen Bell got me a tour of the King's Hawaiian factory and I ate 8 STRAIGHT oughta the oven. 2 more upstairs, and 3 at home. 13 all-in for one day is an accomplishment I will not soon forget."

Fourteen years of sobriety is a major accomplishment, and Shepard's family and friend's made sure the achievement didn't go unrecognized. Shepard's story is definitely inspiring, and his many years of sobriety are admirable. Fans certainly appreciate that the couple continues to be open and honest as they work to break the stigmas surrounding the difficult topics that affect so many people.