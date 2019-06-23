We've known for a bit now that Jessica Jones won't return to Netflix after Season 3, which debuted on the streaming platform on June 14. But according to TVLine, Krysten Ritter said she's done playing Jessica Jones even if the series moves elsewhere, which is a real possibility within an industry that awaits the arrival of Disney's exclusive streaming service, Disney+.

According to Variety, Disney is producing a Marvel Cinematic Universe of TV series focused on Loki, Scarlet Witch, and Falcon, and they could potentially branch out even further within the universe considering the company's ties to Marvel. That's why it made sense for Netflix to pull their Marvel-centered shows, including The Punisher, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, along with Jessica Jones, all of which were licensed by ABC and owned by Disney, per The Hollywood Reporter. As the competition between the two TV conglomerates intensifies, it just didn't make sense to keep them on board.

That doesn't mean Disney isn't hoping to pick up where Netflix left of though. In a letter to fans penned back in February, Marvel Television executive Jeph Loeb wrote, "Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters. But you know Marvel better than that."

The somewhat bitter end to Marvel's relationship with Netflix could have contributed to Ritter's confident breakup with Jessica. It also could be that she doesn't want to be involved in a potential transition of the show to another streaming platform. According to Variety, the original deal between the two brands — Marvel and Netflix — required the exclusion of any characters within the agreement from any non-Netflix property for two years following a show's cancellation. So, Jones definitely won't be appearing on Disney+ immediately following its launch, but there's a possibility the character could be revived in the coming years.

As for Ritter, she feels as though Netflix ended her character's story in a satisfying way, and she's happy with it. She doesn't see the need to continue the role. "Do I think I'll play her again? I don't think so," she told TVLine. "I feel like I've played her, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good about closing the door."

There's also a chance that the series ended in good timing for her, considering she's expecting a baby superhero of her own to arrive very soon.

Even the series showrunner, Melissa Rosenberg, who left after Season 3 wrapped for a deal with Warner Bros. TV, per THR, agreed that Jessica Jones served its purpose. "I feel like this is a really complete, closed chapter," she told TVLine. "I mean, never say never. But I feel ready to tell all new stories."

Rest assured that by "new stories," she reportedly isn't referring to those of DC Comics, which are owned by Warner Bros, her new employer. Her exit from Netflix was announced in August 2018, well before Jessica Jones was cancelled. And she told THR that she doesn't see herself diving into an entirely different world of superheroes and villains anytime soon. "I need to like separate things out because I'm such a Marvel fan," she said. "I really need to, because it's a very different animal."

The futures of Jessica Jones and Marvel TV series in general, for now, are a bit hazy, but knowing Ritter is satisfied with her character's journey should soften the blow of the news that she's unlikely to slip on Jessica's leather jacket again in the future.