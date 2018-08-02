Clear you schedule of whatever you planned to do today. That's because the Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit Instagram Filter is live and you'll find yourself taking an endless array of selfies and posting them to your Insta story while you virtually try on seven of the brand's lip colors.

The face filter is not only super fun — it's also functional and serves a legit purpose. You can effectively try before you buy. Since the Kylie Cosmetics website is the brand's main sales platform, you can't play with the mega mattes IRL. Therefore, you either rely on Insta-delivered swatching by the brand and/or influencers or you throw caution to the wind, buy a shade, and hope it looks good when it arrives and you swipe it on your pucker.

If you are on fence about, say, the bright pink Say No More or the gothy brown Dolce K, you can take them for a test drive via the Insta filter.

Here's how it works. First, you have to follow Kylie Jenner on Instagram in order to use the filter so there's that. It doesn't feel like a follower grab for Jenner, since she already has over a hundred million of those. It's a virtual way for customers to preview the lippie hues!

Don't freak or fret if it takes a minute to find the filter. Go to the live camera where you film your Insta stories and tap on the smiley face icon on the bottom right. That will take you to the face filters. You'll notice the Kylie Cosmetics dripping lips icon at the bottom.

The filter features old school Lip Kit hues Candy K, Dolce K, and Posie K, which are rosy nude, brown nude, and deep pink, respectively. It also boasts Say No More, Shady, Boy Bye, and Glitz, which are bright pink, slate gray, and pinky mauve mattes, and a shimmering peach glitter gloss, respectively.

Courtesy of Amy Sciarretto

The filter doesn't just add lipstick to your pout. You will also enjoy extra long, curled lashes and bronzed, contoured cheeks — Kylie-style.

Courtesy of Amy Sciarretto

This is Candy K, which is actually the very first Lip Kit hue I procured back when the brand launched. It makes quite a warm and pinky statement.

Courtesy of Amy Sciarretto

For comparison's sake, here's me rocking the actual Candy K on my actual lips.

Courtesy of Amy Sciarretto

It was a hoot to vamp it up with Dolce K, a deep x beige nude. So. Much. Drama.

Courtesy of Amy Sciarretto

Oh, heeeey! It's me slaying that Posie K shade. It's a deep berry hue. I also own this shade and that's pretty much how it looks IRL on my lips. I am impressed with how realistic the Lip Kit filter is. The cheek color is a lil' extra, though!

Say No More is neon pink and comes in the Velvet formulation. It's the kind of bright lippie you can wear with a bare face and still look fully glam.

Oooh! My inner goth has come to surface with Shady, which is a blue x gray mega matte. I would never thrown down loot cakes for this shade but it sure is fun to "pretend" with.

Check me and Boy Bye out. I liked this pinky x berry shade, which comes in the Velvet texture, the best. Would this filter be that which pushes me from "thinking about it" to making an actual purchase? IDK. Hang on. Lemme take another selfie from a different angle and lighting...

Hmm. It's a little too dark for my taste. But it's still cool to play with this hue.

The glittery Glitz gloss is another keeper.

If you've not yet committed to buying a Kylie Lip Kit, the IG filter is an effective tool that will help you make this ever-important decision.