On the heels of Pride Month, Kylie Jenner wore Pride-inspired shoes to honor Caitlyn Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to social media over the July 4 weekend to share a clip of her Ugg "Pride Fluff Yeah" slides. In turn, Kylie's followers believe that the fluffy blue, pink, and white slippers ⁠— which bear the same colorful hues as the transgender flag ⁠— pays homage to none other than her parent Caitlyn Jenner, who publicly came out as transgender in April 2015.

In a candid interview with Diane Sawyer, the retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete said, "For all intents and purposes, I am a woman. My heart and my soul and all I do in life, that is part of me. Sexuality is who you personally are attracted to… but gender identity has to do with who you are as a person and your soul, and who you identify with inside.”

On her Instagram Story over the weekend, Jenner wrote, "I need all the colors," and tagged the shoe brand. The slides currently retail for $100, according to Ugg's website. And for each pair of the slides sold, the retail brand will donate $25 to the Born This Way Foundation, a non-profit organization co-founded by singer and actress Lady Gaga "committed to building a kinder and braver world."

Following her interview with Sawyer, Caitlyn made her public debut in a stunning Vanity Fair cover. In the June 2015 interview, the former athlete got incredibly candid about her transition. She told the publication, "If I was lying on my deathbed and I had kept this secret and never ever did anything about it, I would be lying there saying, ‘You just blew your entire life. You never dealt with yourself,’ and I don’t want that to happen."

The release of Ugg's "Pride Fluff Yea" slides are pegged to this year's 20th anniversary of the transgender pride flag, created by trans activist, author, and veteran Monica Helms. The bright pink and blue hues are in reference to colors traditionally associated with girls and boys. Helms has discussed the symbolism behind the color usage before, as per Refinery29,

"The stripes at the top and bottom are light blue, the traditional color for baby boys. The stripes next to them are pink, the traditional color for baby girls. The stripe in the middle is white, for those who are intersex, transitioning or consider themselves having a neutral or undefined gender."

Ugg's "Pride Fluff Yeah" slides are a limited-edition release, so those who want to purchase a pair and support Gaga's Born This Way Foundation should act fast.

Kylie's support of Caitlyn is certainly a sweet gesture, but it should come as no surprise to fans. In an interview with GIBLIB last month, Caitlyn revealed that her children were “all very accepting” of her transition. "I brought each one, I have 10 children, each one into my house one at a time. I didn’t want them to gang up on me. I thought I’d do it one at a time," she said. "We opened up this conversation with my kids, and it was great. They were all very accepting."

Back in 2018, Kylie even shared a rare clip alongside Caitlyn to promote her new Kylie Cosmetics Instagram filter. In the sweet video, Caitlyn, in typical form of a parent clueless about social media, asked her daughter, "What is an Instagram filter?"

Given Kylie and Caitlyn's sweet relationship, it's no surprise that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul continues to be a supportive daughter.