Another day, another Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott breakup rumor popping up on the internet. This time around, Jenner addressed the split speculation in a rather effective way, thanks to Instagram. Basically, she shut down the notion so fast before it could even become a major issue.

As E! News reported, there were recent rumblings that Jenner and Scott broke up, which stemmed from a social media post from the makeup mogul. On Tuesday, Sept. 17, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a selfie from inside her closet, but some noticed that a framed photo of Scott was apparently missing from the shot. Additionally, the caption for the post, "Ain't a game, boy," and a comment from her friend, Yris Palmer (which read, "Made for one player") also added some fuel to the romance rumors, per E! News.

However, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, Jenner shut down any confusion in a rather simple (and subtle) way. She posted a photo of some of her daughter's, Stormi Webster's, artistic masterpieces on Instagram Story, alongside a group shot of the family-of-three at the zoo, with the caption, "Happy Wednesday." Even though she didn't directly address the split rumors, she effectively showcased that the Jenner-Scott family is still a united group, despite what anyone has to say.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

Unfortunately, this is far from the first time Jenner and Scott have dealt with breakup rumors. Back in August 2018, a Twitter user claimed that the young couple was headed to Splitsville because the Astroworld rapper was supposedly moving out of his girlfriend's house, as Glamour noted. The person wrote, "Remember how my dad is a mover, and moves all the Kardashian/Jenner's?????? Well home boy spilled the tea and told me that TRAVIS SCOTT AND KYLIE SPLIT. He said they moved all of Travis' sh*t out of her house. Shouts to my dad for keeping up with the Kardashian's."

They also added, "Kylie also gave my dad more tequila so it's lit." A fan account for Jenner reportedly had their own take on the situation, writing on Instagram that they believed that "Kylie and Travis are going strong." Shortly after this whole mess emerged, Jenner took to Instagram to shut it down. As @CommentsByCelebs showcased, she responded to the claims with, "obviously fake. sh*t was never moved i never gave anyone tequila."

More recently, the couple had to deal with cheating rumors, along with reports that they were on the rocks. According to TMZ, back in March, Scott reportedly canceled one of his Astroworld tour dates in Buffalo, NY due to illness. But, the publication claimed that the real reason the rapper canceled was because Jenner accused him of cheating on her and he subsequently traveled to Los Angeles to deal with the situation.

Through his rep, Scott absolutely denied cheating on Jenner to People. He also denied that he and his girlfriend had any quarrel. About two days later at the Madison Square Garden stop on his tour, the rapper gave a shoutout to his "wifey" and told the reality star that he loves her, per StyleCaster. Weeks after, TMZ reported that sources were confident Jenner and Scott would be able to make things work after any rumors and drama.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As far as social media is concerned, Jenner and Scott are going strong at the moment. Taking that into account, it's safe to say that the couple's fans shouldn't fret over any of those lingering breakup or drama-filled rumors right now. After all, as the reality mogul herself highlighted on her Instagram Story, all seems to be well in the Jenner-Scott household.