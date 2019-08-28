Between his sky-high music career, relationship with Kylie Jenner, and raising their daughter Stormi Webster, Travis Scott is one very busy man. But he wanted fans to get an inside look at the craziness, so he let cameras film every moment and put the footage into his new Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mama I Can Fly. Jenner approved the new film, of course, especially given her reality TV background. In fact, Kylie Jenner supported Travis Scott's Netflix documentary on her Instagram story, and the footage that she teased of their baby girl Stormi is just too adorable for words.

Early on Wednesday, Aug. 28, just hours after Travis Scott: Look Mama I Can Fly hit Netflix, Jenner took to her Instagram story to promote her beau's new documentary, sharing some documentary footage of Scott in the hospital room as she was preparing to give birth to Stormi. "Best day of my life," she wrote, and given this big moment in Scott's film, it may have just been the best day of his life as well.

Scott's new doc follows his rise to stardom, from when he was playing shows for 15 people in a parking lot to selling out arenas like Madison Square Garden on his Astroworld Tour in 2018. The film focuses on his career, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look as he played the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Maroon 5, put on the Astroworld Festival in his hometown of Houston, and found out about his three Grammy nominations (which he was surprisingly very chill about).

Instagram / @kyliejenner

But of course, no time capsule of this time in Scott's life would be complete without who is perhaps the most important person in it: Stormi. The new film documents the birth of his daughter from the rapper's perspective. Viewers see everything from Scott going to one of Jenner's ultrasounds, where he adorably tells the doctor to not "press too hard," to unseen footage from the birth, where he tells a friend about Stormi's instant connection to her parents in the delivery room.

"She was on the table, right? Soon as she got born, she was crying hard as f*ck," he recalled about Stormi's first moments, speaking to someone over the phone. "And then, Kylie's mom... walked over to her, trying to calm her down. She's still crying, I walked over. As soon as I walked over, she stopped crying. As soon as I walked away, started crying. They handed her to Kylie, stopped crying. This sh*t is crazy." No, I'm not crying, you are.

Netflix

The documentary is filled with adorable home videos of Stormi, whether she's playing the piano at home, trying to walk with the help of her dad, or giving cuddles to Scott backstage at one of his shows on the Astroworld Tour (and wearing his merch). Viewers also get a glimpse of her first birthday party, which also received its theme from his amusement park-inspired album and tour, dubbed "Stormi World."

Netflix

Needless to say, Stormi is one of the most adorable humans on the planet, and fans of the family will have a lot to take in with Scott's new doc.