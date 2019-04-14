Get ready for the FOMO, it's music festival season and one power couple is already making memories. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attended Coachella together, kicking off the weekend by sharing a kiss at the airport, according to People. On Saturday, Jenner shared a photo of herself kissing Scott on the steps of a private plane on Instagram. The picture was captioned with a string of emojis, including some hearts, a butterfly, shooting star, and a smiley face. In the photo, Jenner wore psychedelic jeans with large white swirls on them and a simple white crop-top. Her look was completed with a sunhat and casual sneakers, which were perfect for the festival, which takes place in the desert of Indio, California. Meanwhile, Scott wore an Aerosmith T-shirt and shorts, and both stars were looking fashionable as while preparing for the weekend's festivities.

The plane photo wasn't the couple's only fashion update from the weekend. Jenner also shared a closeup of her nails on Instagram, which were decorated with neon stars. She captioned the photo with a single star emoji. Scott commented on the picture as well, taking credit for the design. He wrote, "I did those no cap." The Astroworld rapper also shared a small update to his Instagram Story, posting a photo of Jenner's with several lightning cloud emojis.

Friends and fans were excited about the Coachella outfits, and showed their support in the comments. One fan wrote, "Can't wait to see your Coachella looks!!!! (If that's what you're doing)" with the crying emoji. Another commented "Vibez," and plenty of others shared heart-eyes emojis.

Scott and Jenner have attended Coachella in the past, and the music festival holds a special significance for the couple. In 2017, Jenner and Scott first sparked romance rumors at Coachella, according to Us Weekly. Jenner had recently split with longtime boyfriend Tyga, and was spotted getting cozy with Scott backstage after his set. In 2018, Jenner and Scott attended Coachella yet again, according to E! News. The festival came around just months after the couple's daughter Stormi Webster was born. This year, the two also took a break from parenting duties long enough to attend the festival, since Stormi is not yet quite old enough to tag along.

This year, Scott is not scheduled to perform at Coachella, but the two are taking advantage of the musical weekend to spend more time together. Scott recently finished the second leg of his Astroworld tour, which wrapped up in March, and the couple's making the most of the time off of the road. In early April, Jenner and Scott vacationed in Mexico, according to People. On April 4, Jenner posted a romantic photo with Scott from the getaway on Instagram. The photo shows the two in the ocean, and was captioned "baecation."

Two years after showing PDA for the first time at Coachella, Scott and Jenner are returning to the music festival where they had their first public appearance as a couple. It's clear their relationship is still going strong, and it's hard to imagine a better way to celebrate than revisiting one of the places where their romance began.