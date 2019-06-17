Did you even celebrate Father's Day if you don't post about it on social media? Yes, of course, but it's not just the everyday people who post sweet messages for a holiday. Even celebrities can't help it. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated Father's Day with the sweetest Stormi photos. And who could blame them? Everyone loves looking at cute baby pictures and heart-warming captions. It's really a Father's Day gift to us all, even the non-dads.

On Sunday, June 16, Scott posted a series of father/daughter photos marking the occasion with the caption "The day mommy made me a daddy I couldn’t wait to spend everyday with u to conquer this planet." The photos included one of Stormi and Scott napping together on what looks like the floor of her play room, and a few others that show Scott taking his young daughter to ride a pony. If Instagram is still a thing by the time Stormi is able to read this post, there's no doubt that she will enjoy the sweet sentiments and photos that her dad shared.

People in the comments couldn't help gushing over the post. One person wrote, "Aaaaw this is the sweetest." Another commented, "this is such a cute message." A different Instagram user remarked, "Let's appreciate this wholesome content." We really should. Who wouldn't love a dad encouraging his daughter to "conquer this planet"? One fan even wrote, "Travis is not only THE greatest rapper, but also THE greatest father." That's some high praise.

Jenner shared her own Father's Day shout out for the rapper. She shared two photos, one black and white shot of Scott holding a significantly smaller baby Stormi, and one that appeared to be taken on the same day as the pony ride form Scott's post. Along with a black and white photo, she wrote, "I love the love you share with our daughter," adding, "Thank you for all that you do.. today we celebrate you .."

The proud mama also shared another photo of the father/daughter duo on her Instagram Story, which Travis reposted on his IG Story as well. "Dada Day," Jenner wrote on the sweet photo, which shows Scott helping a smiling Stormi stand on a fence.

For the most part, Scott is a pretty private guy. Just like most people, he does have social media, but he usually shares promotional content for his music instead of posts about his private life. And he rarely shares pics of his daughter. However, when he does get personal, it is usually with a swoon-inducing post about Jenner or Stormi.

In honor of Stormi's first birthday, Travis posted the sweetest Instagram post about her on February 1. He referred to his daughter as "my queen, my heart, my air, my everything." He also praised her for being the "smartest and loving baby." Their father/daughter relationship is a beautiful thing.

The praise between Travis and Stormi goes both ways though. She is her father's biggest fan. In November 2018, the rapper posted two videos of Stormi giggling and bouncing while she watched footage of his concert at Madison Square Garden. He was performing for a packed arena, but his most enthusiastic fan is definitely at home.

When Travis gets personal on social media, it is always a crowd pleaser. His genuine sentiments about his relationship with his daughter get more hearts than just that double tap on Instagram. His words always warm the hearts of his (and Stormi's) fans.