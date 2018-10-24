Nothing says "fall" more than going to a pumpkin patch. Even the biggest celebrities can't help partaking in the tradition and posting about it on Instagram. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took Stormi to a pumpkin patch, and the photos could not be any cuter. Obviously, Stormi's presence in any Instagram post makes it automatically adorable, but her surrounded by pumpkins is seasonally cute.

Normally, Travis and Kylie are a little more private with their family life, but no one can blame the new mom for sharing these pictures on Instagram. You can never go wrong with photos of a cute baby. Plus, sharing photos from a pumpkin patch is such a go-to move in autumn. Did you even go to a pumpkin patch if you don't post about it on social media?

It's refreshingly normal for the famous family of three to head to the patch. One fan tweeted, "It’s so nice to see Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner doing normal ass things like taking stormi to the pumpkin patch." While it is "normal" for them to be there, another Twitter user wondered, "I think Kylie and Travis rented out a pumpkin patch for Stormi." That's unclear, but it does seem like the trio had a good amount of privacy.

Aside from the photo of Stormi sitting in the pumpkin patch, Kylie shared a photo of Travis holding the baby while they both kiss her. That's a lot of cuteness to "keep up with," but there's more.

Stormi and Travis rocked coordinating father/daughter outfits. He wore a camouflage print jacket while she rocked camouflage print pants. How sweet is that? And why isn't father/daughter outfit coordination a more common occurrence? It really should be.

Of course, a fan on Twitter was feeling the matching looks:

In the same collection of photos, Kylie shared photos of baby Stormi looking on as she fed baby goats. A baby human supervising the feeding of a baby animal is just too much adorableness for one photo.

Kylie's best friend and model for Khloé Kardashian's Good American line Stassie Karanikolaou commented on the group of photos with heart emojis.

Kim Kardashian West's best friend, and self-proclaimed "Food God," Jonathan Cheban commented "goat on goat" using emojis. Are theses the Greatest Of All Time when it comes to pumpkin patch photos? It sure is possible.

Kylie's older sister Kendall Jenner commented on the photo of Stormi chilling among the pumpkins with, "my little lady." If only Aunt Kendall was there for the family photo session.

Yes, Kylie's family and friends commented on the Instagram posts, but fans of the family had a lot to say about the pictures. One Twitter user advised her followers to check out the pumpkin patch photos ASAP.

There's no better mid-week pick-me-up than these photos.

Baby photos, pumpkin patches, and Kylie Jenner are sure to draw a lot of attention on social media. So of course, photos combining all of those elements were a big hit with fans.