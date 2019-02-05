Kylie Jenner's Beauty Room Essentials Are Surprisingly Simple — And Don't Involve Makeup

Not everyone can say their house is big enough to warrant a glam room, but Kylie Jenner is not most people. In a recent interview with Architectural Digest, Kylie Jenner shared her glam room essentials, running down what a beauty lover can't live without when it comes to their getting-ready-station.

The billionaire beauty mogul would know firsthand what a makeup enthusiast would want to have on-hand and nearby in their private glam room, and the first thing she said was (of course) having a variety of Kylie Lip Kits at the ready (because, product plug.) Then Jenner went on to list some obvious starter requirements, like good lighting to help you apply your makeup, and a good chair you can sit in as you buff in foundation and style your hair.

Then, if you're lucky enough to have a glam team that comes over to do those things for you, Jenner highlights that you need a couch in there for everyone to sit on. And even if you don't have a personal hairdresser or makeup artist, chances are your friends come over every now and then to help you contour or play with your hair. Jenner also admits that it's one of the rooms in her house where she spends the most time in, so the space has to be comfortable and enjoyable.

Jenner's mansion is nestled into the Los Angeles suburb of Hidden Hills, where she lives nearby her sisters and mom. When she first started furnishing and piecing together her house, she wasn't even old enough to drink yet, so her home is filled with young but chic accents and decor.

“I told Martyn [the interior designer] I wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way I was feeling. Color was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it!” Jenner shared with Architectural Digest. That aesthetic is directly reflected in her glam room, which is playful and almost Barbie-like. “My closets and glam room are very personal to me, even down to the size of each drawer, so they fit my specific products and clothes. I spend a lot of time in those rooms, so we had to make sure they were perfect," she shared.

The glam room in particular is decorated in white and pink, where vanity counters and mirrors take up one side of the room, and the glam station has old school bulbs illuminating the mirrors. The chairs are light pink salon chairs that sit on top of fuzzy and lush carpeting, and Barbie pictures accent the opposite walls.

There are also nods to Kylie Cosmetics all over the house, where her dining room chairs are custom-dyed to match the colors of her Lip Kits, creating an ombre of pink, reds, and purples. Then in the living room, two brass side tables look like they're dripping gold, mimicking the dripping lip logo of her makeup brand. “I have a lot of Kylie Cosmetics, awards, and my magazine covers around the house that inspire me on a daily basis. I am very proud of what I’ve accomplished,” Jenner shared.

So if you want to have a glam station worthy of a Kardashian-Jenner, all you will essentially need are comfy chairs, big couches, and good lighting. It's simple, but it's effective — with or without a mansion in the Hills.