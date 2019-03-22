Kylie Jenner's Money Manicure Is All About The Benjamins & You Need To See It

While much of the internet has waged an intense debate over Kylie Jenner's billionaire status and whether or not it was truly a "self-made" effort, the makeup mogul is making sure her nails are money. Kylie Jenner's $100 dollar bill manicure is her latest nail art and it could go down as her most extra look ever. The Kylie Cosmetics guru has long been known for rocking mega long, statement nails and she just upped the acrylic ante a hundred fold.

Jenner posted images of her fresh and financially-minded manicure on her personal Instagram and Instagram Story and proved she's all about the Benjamins.

The digit design features $100 bills and the distinct hallmarks of that denomination, such as Benjamin Franklin's eye. The phrase "In God We Trust," which is stamped on all bills, is also included. These asymmetrical graphics, which are on the nails of her pointer and middle fingers on one hand and on the middle and ring fingers of the other, are probably from a real or expertly copied bill. The rest of Jenner's dagger-length nails are painted a matte, pinky beige shade, which provides a gorgeous contrast to the money print.

You have to give it up to Jenner's nail artist Chaun P, who PEOPLE reports is responsible for this creation.

Jenner captioned the image "till my fingers blue." That's a lyric from the song "Till My Fingers Blue" by rapper Smokepurpp, on which her boyfriend Travis Scott appears.

Jenner's nail art could very well be a not-so-subtle response to all the haters. It might even be a celebration of her incredible success, which she told Interview Germany can only be described as self-made. "I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15," Jenner revealed to the publication. "I used 100 percent of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited."

Or it may be nothing more than a really cool and playful manicure. It's all speculation until or unless Jenner issues further comment.

Jenner nails certainly started lots of online conversations. Her millions of followers were quick to comment on her manicure because of course they were. They had plenty of divisive feelings about this design and didn't hold back.

One user wrote, "That's probably real money," which was actually a repeated sentiment. Another follower mused, "We can't relate. Not billionaires." Meanwhile, makeup artist Hrush Achemyan commented, "Dammm straight fire." Another user summed it up effectively, stating, "Only money moves."

While she often switches up her nail colors and the designs, the youngest of the KarJenner siblings consistently favors extreme length when getting her nails did. It has become one of her most recognizable beauty signatures.

Jenner's money mani was memorable on every level and it could inspire her fans to copy this design next time they hit their local nail salons.