Another day, another picture of Stormi being impossibly cute. Not that anyone is complaining, of course. This one is different, though. This one isn't just your regular, run-of-the-mill, look-at-that-face kind of cute. This one is *all* about the attitude. On July 31, Kylie Jenner shared a photo of Stormi posing like Travis Scott, and she could not look more like her daddy's daughter. It's pretty hilariously adorable and totally spot-on.

There comes a time in every parent's life when their child starts to get a little angsty. All of the sudden, it's like everything is embarrassing, family fun isn't fun anymore, and pouting becomes a regular occurrence. This usually doesn't happen until a child transitions into adolescence, but it seems like little one-year-old Stormi might be on the fast track. Well, that, or she's just gotten really good at imitating her dad.

So, Jenner took Stormi and some of her friends to the aquarium recently, as per the makeup mogul's Instagram. Seems like a fun field trip idea, right? Stormi's trio of pals definitely looked like they were interested in the giant tanks filled with fish, but Stormi? Not so much.

"This girl ... look at your daughter @travisscott," Jenner captioned a photo she posted of their outing, followed by four wincing faces, two heart-eyes emojis, and two crying faces. "She’s too cool for me now. Is this the Aquarius in her or the little rager?" the star wrote. "Or both mmm i need answers lol."

In Jenner's pic, Stormi is leaning up against a column with one knee bent and her arms crossed at her chest. As her friends examine the fish in the tank in front of them, Stormi is looking on like, "I'm bored. I can't believe y'all are actually into this."

As for whether her tiny 'tude is a result of her astrological sign or if she's just picked up her dad's go-to pose, well, you be the judge. According to AstroFame, "The Aquarius personality is constantly in search of independence. So much so they often reject conventional lifestyles to pursue their own paths and ideas."

OK, the "independence" part definitely checks out, at least in terms of the way Stormi set herself back from the crowd in Jenner's pic. AstroFame also says that many Aquarians can be stubborn, and Stormi is totally giving off that kind of vibe in Jenner's pic, too.

In terms of Scott's influence, Jenner took to her Instagram Story with two side-by-side photos for comparison. In the pic on the left, Scott looks particularly pouty with his head hung down and his arms crossed at his chest. In the pic on the right is the aforementioned snap of Stormi at the aquarium, and she's pretty much a spitting image of her dad.

Scott commented twice on Jenner's original photo of their daughter. His first comment was six crying-laughing emojis, and his second was 11 heart emojis. The rapper was clearly loving whatever was going on with Stormi, regardless of the reason.

While Stormi's Aquarius energy is definitely strong, so is her love for Scott. After all, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?